Jamestown Arts Center selects awardees for its annual JAC’s Members’ Showcase

The Jamestown Arts Center has selected the awardees for its annual JAC’s Members’ Showcase.

Awardees were selected from the JAC’s Members’ Showcase submissions meeting the 30” size requirements. All of the artwork submitted was installed into the show.

Themed Qu-ART-ine, Best in Show Awardees will receive an exhibition in the Art Center’s small gallery during the 2021 Members’ Showcase.

Awardees include: Best in Show, Kate Barber, “Shelter” (Textile); Second place, Seamus Hames, “Tomorrow” (Acrylic on canvas),Third place, Mark Weil, “Night Landscape”,(Digital photography on archival paper). Honorable mentions include: Judy Chaves, “Time in a Bottle (Oil on Canvas), Peter Flood, “Stargazer”

(Ceramic), Jemison Faust, “Span of Time 1800-2020” (Mixed Media on Board), Tayo Heuser, “The Senses” (Handmade Abaca Paper and Ink) Peter Marcus, “Rocks” (Mixed-Digital Photograph), Scott Moran, “Ain’t a Damn Thing Changed” (Mixed Media), Susan Mead Matthews “Blue and Yellow with Drips and a Pink Funnel Shape” (Porcelain, Wool, Honey Locust Thorn), Caleb Wagner “Collage on Canvas” , Coral Woodbury, (Corita) (Sumi ink on duralar on color plate).

All works are available for purchase on the Jamestown Arts Center’s new online store with proceeds benefiting the individual artists and the JAC. We invite the community to support local artists and give the gift of ART this holiday season. Gallery hours through December 14 are by appointment for pick-up only.