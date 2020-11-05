We’ll have to wait for a few more days before every vote is counted in Newport.

According to Tracy Nelson, Canvassing Clerk/Elections Administrator for the City of Newport, we’re still waiting on results from approximately 165 outstanding ballots (approximately 60 ballots that were dropped in a dropbox on Election Day, 105 provisional ballots).

The 60 mail ballots were originally expected to be counted today, and 105 provisional ballots by 11:30 am, but Nelson provided the following update to all Newport candidates at 5:22 pm on Thursday saying that those results would be further delayed.

“Here is the latest update I have been able to obtain from my contact at the Board of Elections:

- Advertisement -

All of Newport’s mail ballots have been scanned, which means I can complete the disposition of the provisionals; however, the website will not be updated with mail ballot results until after they are finished scanning the mail ballots of ALL 39 cities and towns and that will not be until tomorrow afternoon.

Also, they have been notified that there a protest rally is planned to take place at the BOE tomorrow afternoon. Accordingly, they have extended the deadline for us to deliver the provisional ballots to their office until Monday at 1PM. This means we will not see results of the provisionals added in to the mail ballots until later Monday afternoon. Depending on the spread of mail ballots after tomorrow’s update, the provisionals may or may not make a difference. Once I am finished with the disposition of the provisionals I can let you know how many of them will be counted as full ballots, including the council races”.

With more than 9,900 votes cast in Newport, normally 165 votes won’t be a big deal, but because it’s 2020 of course it is.

While it is unlikely that the remaining ballots would change any outcomes, it is mathematically possible that it could.

There are just 40 votes between top vote-getter Jeanne-Marie Napolitano and Jamie Bova.

There are just 14 votes between fourth vote-getter, Elizabeth Fuerte, and fifth vote-getter, Kevin Michaud. Reminder – top four vote getters are the new council.

Susan Taylor, in the sixth spot, is just 57 votes behind Fuerte, who is in fourth place.

In Ward 2, there are 57 votes between Charlie Holder and Kim Salerno.

In Ward 3, ther eare 128 votes between Kathryn Leonard and Paul Marshall.

Here’s the unofficial results thus far;

Representative in General Assembly District 75

Candidate Total votes Pct Lauren H. Carson (DEM) 3959 69.0% Patrick J. Donovan (REP) 1769 30.8% WRITE-IN 7 0.1%

Non-Partisan Council-At-Large CITY OF NEWPORT

4 to elect

Candidate Total votes Pct Jeanne-Marie Napolitano 4589 16.6% Jamie P. Bova 4549 16.5% Lynn Underwood Ceglie 3804 13.8% Elizabeth Fuerte 3532 12.8% Kevin Michaud 3518 12.7% Susan D. Taylor 3475 12.6% Elizabeth Evans Cullen 2301 8.3% Justin S. McLaughlin 1446 5.2% WRITE-IN 424 1.5%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 1 Newport

Candidate Total votes Pct Angela McCalla 1550 69.0% Hugo J. DeAscentis, Jr. 690 30.7% WRITE-IN 8 0.4%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 2 Newport

Candidate Total votes Pct Charles M. Holder, Jr. 1754 50.6% Kim M. Salerno 1697 49.0% WRITE-IN 14 0.4%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 3 Newport

Candidate Total votes Pct Kathryn E. Leonard 1558 52.0% Paul E. Marshall 1430 47.7% WRITE-IN 9 0.3%

Non-Partisan School Committee CITY OF NEWPORT

7 to elect

Candidate Total votes Pct Rebecca Bolan 4508 12.0% Raymond E. Gomes 4384 11.7% Stephanie J. Winslow 4381 11.7% Sandra J. Flowers 4226 11.3% Louisa H. Boatwright 4175 11.1% James A. Dring 3897 10.4% Robert J. Leary 3604 9.6% David R. Carlin, III 3317 8.9% Michael J. Cullen 2529 6.8% Nycole S. Matthews 2272 6.1% WRITE-IN 163 0.4%

1. CHANGING THE OFFICIAL NAME OF THE STATE (View votes statewide)

Candidate Total votes Pct Approve 5734 59.8% Reject 3848 40.2%

2. ADDITION TO PELL ELEMENTARY AND CONSTRUCTION OF HS

Candidate Total votes Pct Approve 7553 78.2% Reject 2108 21.8%