Island Moving Company announces the world premiere of ‘Through Her Eyes- A Newport Nutcracker Reimagined’

By Island Moving Company

Island Moving Company, (IMC) Newport’s classically trained, contemporary ballet company, is pleased to announce the World Premiere of its newest film, Through Her Eyes – A Newport Nutcracker Reimagined – just in time for the holidays.

While in-person performances remain limited this year, IMC’s unique approach to its annual family favorite, A Newport Nutcracker, has been reimagined as a spectacular 30-minute feature film, making its holiday classic more accessible than ever this year.

Imparting a welcome sense of magic and whimsy for the holiday season, Through Her Eyes – A Newport Nutcracker Reimagined was filmed at multiple, majestic properties of the Preservation Society of Newport County, and follows a young girl’s magical, global journey of discovery, and self-empowerment.

Journey along with IMC Dancers, meet familiar characters, travel to fantastical places, and experience the warmth, joy, and hope at the heart of IMC’s unique holiday tale.

The film will be made available through limited release, on-demand streaming beginning December 10th, continuing through January 3rd. A statewide, digital broadcast through a new partnership with Rhode Island PBS, will premiere December 18, with encore broadcasts scheduled for December 20, and Christmas day.

Details for on-demand streaming and reservations to purchase a private link are available now at IMC’s box-office, go to www.Islandmovinco.org.

Story adaptation, choreography & staging for Through Her Eyes – A Newport Nutcracker Reimagine! are designed and directed by IMC’s Artistic Director, Miki Ohlsen and Associate Artistic Director, Danielle Genest who have collaborated with renown Dance Filmmaker Marta Renzi, who served as director and editor of the film.

“This latest production once again demonstrates IMC’s adaptability and creative prowess– providing our community access to world-class artistry and delivering meaningful content at this very special time of year “, said IMC’s Artistic Director, Miki Ohlsen.

A special edition of the film will be made available for IMC partner schools and will be accompanied by a comprehensive educational study guide for teachers & students targeting Grades 1-6.

IMC’s original production of A Newport Nutcracker evolved over the years as the quintessential, must-see local holiday favorite. It was developed through an early partnership with the Preservation Society of Newport County that endures to this day, and who have partnered on the film by providing its iconic locations.

“Over the last 8 months, IMC has Innovated Its way around the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, while Illuminating the arts as a symbol of hope and as a powerful, unifying force in our community.” said IMC’s Peter Bramante, who added, “Combined with IMC’s hallmark use of iconic spaces, and by forging a new community partnership with Rhode Island PBS, IMC will provide Rhode Islanders with greater access to the astonishing and exhilarating

experience this production provides.”

Through Her Eyes – A Newport Nutcracker Reimagined! is available for limited on-demand streaming from December 10 – January 3rd through Island Moving Company. Details and reservations to purchase a private link are available now at www.Islandmovinco.org

The select, digital broadcast of Through Her Eyes – A Newport Nutcracker Reimagined premieres through Rhode Island PBS on Friday, December 18 at 8 p.m., with encores on Sunday, December 20 at 7 p.m., and Christmas Day at 8 p.m.

WSBE Rhode Island PBS transmits over the air in high definition on digital 36.1; Cox 08 / 1008HD, Verizon FiOS 08 / 508HD, and Full Channel 08; Comcast 819HD and Verizon FiOS 18 / 518HD in MA; DirecTV 36, Dish Network 36.