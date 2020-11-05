Island Cinemas temporarily closes

Island Cinemas announced on Monday that they have made the decision to temporarily close.

“We have made the tough decision to close temporarily pending the film studios release of new and more profitable films. Please stay tuned for our re-open date”, the theater announced this week.

Island Cinemas had been open over the past several months just on weekends. COVID-19 has a tremendous impact on the production and release of new movies, making it very difficult for movie theaters to turn a profit during the pandemic.

In Newport, Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center has been closed since March.

Follow Island Cinemas on Facebook for updates on their re-opening date.