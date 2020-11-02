Obituary | Ilse Gesina Aguilar

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Ilse Gesina Aguilar, 82, of Derry, New Hampshire, formerly of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away on October 29, 2020, surrounded by the comfort of loving family.

Ilse was born in Haarlem, Netherlands, to the late Willem Dirk Frederik Saarloos and Gesina Marie Christina (Beaux) Saarloos. She was the wife to the late Rafael Aguilar Bolaños.

A world traveler, Ilse could speak five languages- Dutch, German, English, Spanish, and French. She had a true appreciation for the being lively and active. A tennis enthusiast even when she couldn’t play, she would be watching with passion. Ilse also enjoyed reading and knitting, and she loved her ice cream and stinky cheese. Most of all, she adored her family.

Ilse is survived by her loving daughter, Malene Aguilar-Durbeck and her husband Richard, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, her grandson James Coombs, of Boston, and her granddaughter Olivia Coombs of Medford Massachusetts. She also leaves her two sisters, Marga Puper of Haarlem, The Netherlands, and Mary Bellart of Havelock, New Zealand.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rafael Aguilar Bolaños, and her parents, Willem and Gesina Saarloos.

Service details will be announced so all may join the livestream with a provided link.