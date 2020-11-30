Ice skating rink at Gurney’s won’t open this winter

It will be a winter without ice skating on the Newport waterfront.
What’s Up Newp has learned that Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina has made the decision to not open their ice rink this winter, due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.
Currently, COVID-19 restrictions in Rhode Island limit social gathering sizes to just that of your household. Rhode Island also started a two-week “pause” on Monday that closes all recreational venues.
After the Newport Skating Center closed at the Newport Yachting Center, Gurney’s added a skating rink to their property in December of 2018. The rink operated during the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 winter seasons.
Gurney’s is hoping for an amazing return of the rink next winter, according to a customer service representative at Gurney’s.
