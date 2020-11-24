Hygge at Home in Newport – Week 2

Hygge at Home in Newport is a weekly column celebrating comfortable, calm, and charming indoor experiences. Hygge (pronounced hue-gah) is a Danish word that translates to “the quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being.” While the concept of hygge is immaterial and a bit subjective, we’ll be offering recommendations for products, music, shows/films, books, food/drinks and unplugged activities that inspire delight, coziness and presence through this winter at home.

This week’s Hygge at Home features finds from Wald & Sea boutique on Spring Street, Jeff Bridges’ soothing voice, a very cute cocktail, and so much more. Read on to find out how to Hygge at Home in Newport this week.

SHOPPING

Our shopping section this week is dedicated exclusively to items found at Wald & Sea, a boutique at 107 Spring Street. Owner Kim Wald is a fashion, home décor and textile guru and her shop, which opened in June, features beautiful housewares that capture her impeccable California-meets-New-England style. Give her a follow @waldandsea for amazing home style inspiration and stay tuned – you’ll be able to shop gift boxes directly on her website soon.

1 – Heddle & Lamm handmade basket (Wald & Sea)

2 – Linen napkins (Wald & Sea)

3 – Ceramic vases (Wald & Sea)

4 – Throw pillow (Wald & Sea)

5 – Decorative wood display bowl (Wald & Sea)

6 – Shell-themed serving set (Wald & Sea)

7 – Cape Cod canvas painting by Lorraine DeProspo (Wald & Sea)

8 – Wood tray + coasters handmade in Rhode Island (Wald & Sea)

9 – sea love soy wax candle made in Maine (Wald & Sea)

10 – Ceramic muds handmade in Germany (Wald & Sea)

WATCHING

-If it was a normal Fall, WhatsUpNewp would be hosting a screening of The Big Lebowski at the JPT Film & Event Center. Though we can’t all be together this year, the film is still just as funny and brilliant from the comfort of your own home, maybe while lounging in some pajama pants and an oversize cardigan, and pondering how a rug really ties the room together. The news of Jeff Bridges’ health has me sending out all the good, healing vibes into the universe for The Dude to get well soon.

-I came across a new Newport-based social media variety-show-of-sorts on IGTV over the weekend and it gave me a good laugh. Check out episode 1 of Alive on Central here:

LISTENING

-Dispatch is teasing a new 2021 album by releasing a few songs over the last few weeks. After taking a listen, I found myself listening to songs off their old albums and feeling nostalgic. Ditto for Guster, a band that also released new music this year.

-If bluegrass is your thing, Newport Folk Festival Performer Sturgill Simpson’s 20-song album Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions released last month, is necessary listening.

-If you could use a little more Jeff Bridges (honestly, who couldn’t right now?) you might get a kick out of re-visiting Jeff Bridges Sleeping Tapes from a few years ago, for a light-hearted spoken word album.

READING

–Move Your DNA by Katy Bowman. This is a book about simple ways to incorporate more movement in your life, ergonomics and posture awareness. It’s a great resource for ideas on avoiding sedentarism keeping your body moving throughout the day, particularly while you’re stuck indoors.

– What’s Up Newp’s Frank Prosnitz is taking survey of what people are most thankful for this holiday season. Look out for his piece coming out this week in time for Thanksgiving.

EATING

-Take-out from Mori Sushi.

DRINKING

Point Wine & Liquors delivery vans got a makeover and they’re looking…well, on point. Give Point Wine & Liquors a call for your Thanksgiving wine delivery needs this week.

They also deliver Teremana, the tequila used to make this margarita I enjoyed while watching this week’s episode of the Mandalorian.

UNPLUGGED ACTIVITY

-Wishing everyone an unplugged, smartphone-free Thanksgiving dinner this week. Check out The Hygge Game – a game of pleasant conversation starters – to keep your post-dinner conversations upbeat and low stress.