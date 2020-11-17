House Finance Committee meets on Wednesday for budget status update

via Rhode Island General Assembly.

The House Finance Committee will be meeting on Wednesday, November 18 at 3:30 p.m. in Room 35 of the State House to hear a budget status update for the FY 2021 budget. The update will be based on all of the information available including the FY 2020 closing, November Revenue and Caseload Conference results and expenditures through the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The State House remains closed to the public as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hearing will be televised live on Capitol Television, which can be seen on Cox on Channels 15 and 61, in high definition on Cox Channel 1061, on Full Channel on Channel 15 and on Channel 34 by Verizon subscribers. It will also be live-streamed at www.rilegislature.gov/CapTV.