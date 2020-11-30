Home on Bluff Avenue in Westerly hits the market for $11.95 million

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that they have the honor of bringing 12 Bluff Avenue in Westerly to market. Perched on the oceanfront edge of Watch Hill overlooking the great Atlantic Ocean is this multigenerational dwelling. The property is listed at $11,950,000 and presented by Donna Simmons, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home, located between The Ocean House and the property owned by Taylor Swift, is a gracious cottage style residence with large porches positioned to take advantage of the views. The lawn gently slopes toward the ocean and leads to the white sands of East Beach for which Watch Hill is known. Featuring nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a large in-law suite, this home was built with entertaining and large gatherings in mind.

Donna Simmons, a luxury real estate specialist in the Rhode Island and Connecticut markets since 2006, represented the buyers of the home next door at 10 Bluff Avenue last fall. The sale of 10 Bluff Avenue is the highest recorded single-family property sale ever in Watch Hill and statewide, according to data available from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service. In 2013, Taylor Swift privately purchased the home at 16 Bluff Avenue for $17,750,000 according to Business Insider. 10 Bluff Avenue is the highest known sale in Watch Hill since then.

“This is the quintessential Rhode Island “summer cottage” within walking distance to all that Watch Hill has to offer from beaches to dining to strolling to shopping,” Donna Simmons says about the home. Watch Hill is conveniently located between Boston and New York and is known for its charming lifestyle, natural beauty, and picturesque beaches.