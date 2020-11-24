Historic estate in Little Compton sells for $4.5 million

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty this week announced the sale of 5 Ohio Road for $4,500,000.

The home, part of the estate of John C. Whitehead, former Chairman of Goldman Sachs and ninth United States Deputy Secretary of State, is an extraordinary 4.7 acre oceanfront property with frontage on Lloyds Beach, surrounded by 20 acres of conservation land.

The seller was represented by Judy Chace, Broker/Co-Owner and Cherry Arnold, Sales Associate: both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Ted Marvell of Lila Delman Real Estate represented the buyer.

Located on the south-western tip of Sakonnet Point, the circa 1939 converted dairy barn features panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean out to Cuttyhunk and the Elizabeth Islands, Sakonnet Lighthouse, and Aquidneck Island and is surrounded by 20 acres of conservation land.

“We’re thrilled to have represented this truly extraordinary property, helping to honor John Whitehead’s vision of a coastal nature sanctuary ,” adds Judy Chace.

According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, this is the second most expensive home sale in Little Compton this year. The first most expensive, 82 Warrens Point Road sold just a few weeks ago, was also represented by Judy Chace and Cherry Arnold.

- Advertisement -

“It’s been an honor to work on such a special Little Compton property,” says Cherry Arnold. “5 Ohio Road represents so much of what Little Compton is known for – stunning ocean vistas, a beautiful beach, protected land, and a home with a rich history.”