Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce launches Shop Greater Newport

By Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Newport Chamber announces their newest initiative, Shop Greater Newport. This website will serve as an online directory for local businesses and a new, modern tool for local merchants and restaurants to market shopping and dining small to the Greater Newport community. This site will link to merchants’ current websites, or offer a valuable opportunity to those who do not have a web presence by promoting businesses online to reach a new, broader audience. Business owners are encouraged to learn more about this free opportunity and register here: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/b28b46e6/2CLArZ6qZECR_kuR8qScyA?u=https://shopgreaternewport.com/register/

“We understand that encouraging consumers to shop small is more important than ever. This website will be another way to promote the amazing collection of diverse, locally owned businesses that Greater Newport has to offer -all at no cost. This initiative will offer free advertising throughout this holiday season and will continue to assist in the Chamber’s goal of promoting shopping and dining locally in the long term as well. We are excited to grow this site and see tremendous potential in the ways it will aid the local retail and hospitality industries.” -said Erin Donovan-Boyle, Executive Director, Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce.

The first step is in launching Shop Greater Newport, this Monday, November 30th. Businesses can become part of this new venture by registering now.

Please send questions about Shop Greater Newport to info@shopgreaternewport.com.