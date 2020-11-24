Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce hiring Business Outreach Specialist

The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new member to join their dynamic team. The prime candidate would be an individual interested in advancing innovative models of business engagement and developing effective strategies for regional economic development.

The position will support the Regional Economic Development Division of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce and the stakeholders of Connect Greater Newport. The Business Outreach Specialist will be expected to provide support for the business retention, expansion, and attraction efforts in the community as well as work on economic development and workforce development initiatives for the region.

Strategic thinkers with at least 2-4 years of experience working in economic development, business, public policy, project management or planning. Master’s Degree are preferred, with a range of qualifications and interests including:

· Business Understanding – ability to interact with both large and small business leaders and understand the pressures and opportunities they face, previous experience in ‘calling’ on businesses to understand their needs is a plus

· Facilitation skills – small and large groups; design-thinking approach is a focus

· Interview experience – ability to get beyond the basic responses

· Entrepreneurial spirit – looking to solve challenges

· Ability to work independently and to partner effectively with colleagues and clients

· Comfort with finding and using quantitative and qualitative data

· Strong oral and writing skills – often including translation of data

· Ability to manage multiple projects, meet deadlines, and be flexible in workload prioritization

· Comfort with tools for project management, data analysis, presentation and communication.

This position offers a competitive salary and benefits package and will primarily work out of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce offices at Innovate Newport with some remote work expected. Applicants should send acover letter and resume to Erin@newportchamber.com. Applications will not be considered without a cover letter.

ABOUT THE GREATER NEWPORT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce is one of the state’s largest business advocacy organizations, whose mission is to connect, innovate, enhance, and advocate for the businesses of Greater Newport. As a trusted and reliable institution for nearly 100 years, the Greater Newport Chamber is a vibrant collective body of the greater Newport business community with nearly 1,100 members representing over 50,000 employees. We work to create valuable strategic partnerships, promote strong economic growth, diversity, and prosperity to serve its members and the Greater Newport region.