Governor announces new COVID-19 regulations; stay-at-home advisory, early closures for restaurants, and more

Due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, Governor Gina Raimondo today announced tighter COVID-19 restrictions and regulations.

Last Wednesday, Governor Raimondo rolled out new restrictions on social gatherings, sports, houses of worship, and visitation.

The following new restrictions/rules go into effect on Sunday, November 8, and will be in effect for at least two weeks.

The social gathering limit remains at 10 people.

Stay-At-Home Advisory

A stay-at-home advisory is in effect from10 pm to 5 am on weeknights. It will begin at 10:30 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Early Closures

All restaurants, bars, gyms, recreational facilities, and personal services must end service at 10 pm on weeknights, 10:30 pm on Friday and Saturday. Restaurants may stay open after that time for take-out only.

Venues Of Assembly

The capacity limit for indoor venues (performing arts venues, movie theaters, house of worship) is 50% with a maximum of 125 people. The outdoor venue limit is 66% with a maximum of 150 people.

Catered Events

The limit for catered events is 25 people indoors and 75 outdoors, with exceptions for previously-scheduled weddings.

Box Stores

Businesses are asked to cancel any non-essential work-related travel.

Masks

Masks are required when with people you don’t live with, including outside and at the gym.

Watch The Governor’s Press Briefing

This story is developing and will be updated.