Giusto now serving up ‘Sunday Supper’ every night of the week

Since opening just over two months ago, Giusto has been a hit with locals and visitors alike in Newport.

Chef/Owner Kevin O’Donnell’s creativity shines through his freestyle Italian cuisine, melding with a simultaneously lively yet intimate ambiance for a dining experience like no other.

Now, as the days get shorter and temperatures drop, the team wants to offer diners another way to enjoy Giusto…from the comfort of their couch. Giusto recently introduced, ‘Sunday Supper,’ a special menu available seven days a week for takeaway.

“We wanted to create a take-out menu that still feels like Giusto and features dishes people crave and want to eat at home. That means Italian-American staples that shaped the way we cook and we ourselves grew up eating”,. O’Donnell said. “We’re not totally reimagining the classics; we just want to make the best versions we can with great, quality ingredients”.

‘Sunday Supper’ features a variety of snacks, salads, pastas, and large plates, plus soups and gelatos by the quart. And because ‘Sunday Supper’ is all about comfort and caring, starting Monday Giusto will offer its famous Mom’s Lasagna as part of a ‘buy one, give one’ initiative. Executive Chef Kyle Stamps has partnered with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center to bring a warm meal to those in need. With the purchase of every full lasagna (feeds 8-10), Giusto will donate one to the MLK Center.

Finally, a selection of beer and wine is also available for takeaway. Partnerships with Mucci Imports and Vine Farmer have provided Giusto with exclusive, smaller vineyard natural and biodynamic wines that aren’t available elsewhere in Rhode Island. Guests can choose for themselves or ask a member of the team to provide pairings with their order.

Takeaway is available seven days a week from 4pm-9pm. To place an order, visit https://giustonewport.com/ or call (401) 324-7400.