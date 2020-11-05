Join Warwick’s Gamm Theatre tomorrow at 7:30pm on their Facebook page or YouTube page for the Season 2 premiere of BRUSH UP YOUR SHAKESPEARE, hosted by Gamm Artistic Director, Tony Estrella!

Special Guest: Andrew Burnap

Andrew was recently nominated for the Tony Award for Best Lead Actor in a Play for his turn as Toby Darling in Matthew Lopez’ The Inheritance. Hear about his experiences as Valentine in Two Gentlemen of Verona (Commonwealth Shakespeare) and Troilus in Troilus & Cressida (Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park) and how his training in Shakespeare’s language informs all of his work on stage.

Upcoming Classes at the Gamm

COMEDY WRITING Instructor: Tyra Ann-Marie WilsonNovember 7 – December 12

During this 6-week virtual program, future comics will explore what makes something funny, what makes them giggle, and how to make others laugh along with them. Students will learn to tell gripping and dynamic stories. Through collaboration, creative writing, and video research, participants will craft their own stand-up routine that they can share with friends and family!

SHAKESPEARE MONOLOGUES Instructor: Fred Sullivan, Jr.November 9 – December 21

Explore and develop the acting of Shakespeare’s characters through a monologue workshop with a master coach. Every level of experience can benefit from learning the techniques of mastering this playwright.

CLOWN, PLAY, AND MONOLOGUESInstructor: Matthew BretschneiderNovember 10 – December 15

Take a deep dive into the world of Clown and find the magical bridge between text and imagination. This course is intended for actors of all experience – whether it’s your first acting class or you’re a conservatory student or professional adding to your toolbox. Actors will learn to apply exercises in Clown and Commedia to text from classical and contemporary plays. Get ready to embrace the unknown and jump into a body full of discovery.

PLAYWRITING BASICSInstructor: Rachel MaddoxNovember 10 – December 15

This class introduces novice playwrights and theater enthusiasts to the structure and art of theatre storytelling. Students will gain the tools to start their own play and a better understanding of how plays are made.

MAKE A PLAY ANYWAY: APPROPRIATEInstructor: Steve KiddNovember 11 – December 16 (Additional Class on 12/14)

Appropriate, by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins confronts what we inherit from our parents, how we negotiate with siblings and how we process a lineage that is connected to racism and hate. Dive into the scenes of Appropriate via Zoom with actor and instructor Steve Kidd. Rehearsals will cultivate our collective imagination through extensive table work and beat-by-beat scene investigation, with each student playing multiple roles and working with several different acting partners. This class is open to actors and to anyone interested in unpacking the ideas and issues of the play.

AUDITION TECHNIQUES: CAST ON YOUR OWN TERMSInstructor: Alexis IngramNovember 16 – December 9

This class is designed to empower BIPOC actors looking to gain experience with the Equity and Non-Equity audition and callback process. Students will work on commanding the room, analysis of production seasons, the development of techniques for monologue selection, and zeroing in on roles while staying true to themselves. This class is for beginners and seasoned BIPOC actors to hone the work they want to be doing, with a lens on navigating traditionally white supremacist theatrical systems.