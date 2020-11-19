Fort Adams to participate in Wreaths Across America

By Sandy Kristiansoon on behalf of Fort Adams Trust

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced today that the Fort Adams State Park Cemetery in Newport, RI has once again joined as an official location for 2020’s Wreath’s Across in the effort to support the WAA’s mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, America Day on December 19th. This is the second year that the cemetery will be part of this national event joining more than 2,100 other locations across the country. Wreaths Across America is seeking sponsor donations specifically for the Fort Adams State Park Cemetery and the entire effort on a national level to honor those who have served.

The Fort Adams goal is to raise enough funds to place 300 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of the local heroes who once called Fort Adams home. Among those laid to rest there, visitors will find soldiers of every rank from new recruits and privates through Colonel, all of whom served in the various infantry and coastal artillery units that once defended the entrance into Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay.

“This annual wreath-laying is one small way that we can ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration,” stated Eric Offenberg, President, Fort Adams Trust. “Although the health crisis has tempered the ceremonial event from last year, we encourage the public to honor our nation’s fallen heroes by visiting the cemetery to pay their respects at the appropriate times,” added Fort Adams Trust, Executive Director Joe Dias.

In light of COVID-19, this year’s wreath laying ceremony is only open to designated volunteers. The public may visit the cemetery and walk among the wreaths after 1pm, December 19, 2020 until sunset January 8, 2021.

Those interested in sponsoring a wreath for Fort Adams State Park Cemetery are invited to visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159930/ to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information, to sponsor wreaths or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

Follow Wreaths Across America on Facebook at http://Facebook.com/WAAHQ and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/WreathsAcross.

About the Fort Adams Trust:



The Fort Adams Trust is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit responsible for preservation, programming, and promoting the National Historic Landmarks in Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island. Over 100,000 people tour the Fort and attend events in the Park annually. The Trust accepts donations to support its preservation and programming missions. http://www.FortAdams.org