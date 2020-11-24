FirstWorks to Present Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce Livestream Dec. 12th

FirstWorks presents Christmas as calamity with Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce…Pandemic! on December 12 at 7pm. This livestream event is pay what you can with 75% of your purchase going directly to the artist (suggested contribution: $10).

2020 Ibsen Award winner and MacArthur Fellow Taylor Mac and his long time collaborators, designer Machine Dazzle, Music Director Matt Ray and producers Pomegranate Arts join together to celebrate the holidays in all of their dysfunction. Holiday Sauce… Pandemic! will blend music, film, burlesque and random acts of fabulousness to reframe the songs you love and the holidays you hate. There is more to the holidays than rampant capitalism and gift-giving and in Taylor’s world, creativity and imagination are their own spirituality. This holiday season will be bittersweet for so many— Taylor Mac reminds us of the collective power of our chosen families, a message that will be of particular resonance this year when so many have lost so much.

Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce… Pandemic! was commissioned by the International Ibsen Festival and the National Theatre of Norway with additional support from FirstWorks with Brown Arts Initiative, Artpark-Lewiston, NY, ASU Gammage at Arizona State University, Berliner Festspiele, UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance, Curran-San Francisco, The Guthrie Theater, The Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth, Live Arts Miami, OZ Arts Nashville, Park Avenue Armory, Seattle Theatre Group and On The Boards, Stanford Live at Stanford University, Teatros del Canal Madrid, TO Live, UtahPresents, and Wexner Center of the Arts at the Ohio State University.

Trigger warning! Performance may include mature content and is intended for adult audiences. The first 100 ticket buyers will receive an invite to our Zoom afterparty! Wear your holiday best (or worst) and mingle with members of the cast and special guests.