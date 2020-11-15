Farm Fresh RI Opens New Facility in Providence

Big things are happening in the Providence Valley Arts District these days. Farm Fresh RI officially opened its long-awaited new facility in Providence last weekend. Located at 10 Sims Street, the purpose-designed 60,000 sq. ft. facility sits on a 3.2 acre parcel of land.

Half of the space will house Farm Fresh RI’s programs and operations, including a year-round farmers market. The remaining space will be leased to food and farm-related small businesses. Operating since 2004, the non-profit organization’s Mission Statement is “to grow a local food system that values the environment, health, and quality of life of the farmers and eaters in our region.”

In addition to the weekly Farmers Market, the Providence Flea Market will also call the new location home during the winter months. What’s Up Newport’s Rick Farrell was there over the last two weekends to capture the excitement. Check out his pictures below.

The Farmers Market will be open Saturdays 9:00am – 1:00pm, while the Providence Flea Market will operate on Sundays from 11:00am – 3:00pm. For more information, visit their respective websites – click here for Farm Fresh RI and here for the Providence Flea Market.