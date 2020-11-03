Election 2020 | Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth turnout and results

By
Ryan Belmore
-
272

What’s Up Newp will post updated results for races in the City of Newport, Town of Middletown, and Town of Portsmouth below as data is received from the Board of Elections/Rhode Island Secretary of State.

Here’s when we expect to see some results this evening.

8 pm – We’ll see results from ballots cast in-person today. Right now that is approximately 140,353 in Rhode Island/8,617 in Newport County.

10 pm – We’ll see results from in-person emergency voting. 149,546 Rhode Islanders took advantage of early-voting, 16,461 of those in Newport County.

11 pm – We’ll see results from most mail ballots (these results don’t include mail ballots that were dropped in drop boxes today). Right now, it looks like 164,263 voters voted by mail, 16,887 Newport County residents voted early by mail.

Newport County Voter Turnout

Newport Voter Turnout & Results – City Council, School Committee, and Question 2

Non-Partisan Council-At-Large CITY OF NEWPORT

4 to elect

Candidate
Elizabeth Fuerte
Lynn Underwood Ceglie
Jamie P. Bova
Justin S. McLaughlin
Jeanne-Marie Napolitano
Susan D. Taylor
Kevin Michaud
Elizabeth Evans Cullen
WRITE-IN

Non-Partisan Council Ward 1 Newport

Candidate
Angela McCalla
Hugo J. DeAscentis, Jr.
WRITE-IN

Non-Partisan Council Ward 2 Newport

Candidate
Charles M. Holder, Jr.
Kim M. Salerno
WRITE-IN

Non-Partisan Council Ward 3 Newport

Candidate
Kathryn E. Leonard
Paul E. Marshall
WRITE-IN

Non-Partisan School Committee CITY OF NEWPORT

7 to elect

Candidate
Stephanie J. Winslow
James A. Dring
David R. Carlin, III
Robert J. Leary
Raymond E. Gomes
Nycole S. Matthews
Louisa H. Boatwright
Sandra J. Flowers
Michael J. Cullen
Rebecca Bolan
WRITE-IN

1. CHANGING THE OFFICIAL NAME OF THE STATE (View votes statewide)

Candidate
Approve
Reject

2. ADDITION TO PELL ELEMENTARY AND CONSTRUCTION OF HS

Candidate
Approve
Reject

Middletown Voter Turnout & Results – Town Council

Non-Partisan Town Council TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN

7 to elect

Candidate
Paul M. Rodrigues
Robert J. Sylvia
Barbara A. VonVillas
M. Theresa Santos
Arthur S. Weber, Jr.
Daniel P. Titus
Thomas A. Heaney, Jr.
Gregory M. Huet
Antone C. Viveiros
Kathleen B. Ventura
Terri Flynn
Christopher M. Logan
Thomas P. Welch, III
Audrey J. MacLeod-Pfeiffer
Lawrence Frank
James R. Miller
Dennis B. Turano
WRITE-IN

Portsmouth Voter Turnout & Results – Town Council

Town Council TOWN OF PORTSMOUTH

7 to elect

Candidate
Keith E. Hamilton (REP)
Leonard Barry Katzman (DEM)
Andrew V. Kelly (DEM)
Linda L. Ujifusa (DEM)
J. Mark Ryan (DEM)
Kevin M. Aguiar (DEM)
Michael A. Buddemeyer (DEM)
Daniela T. H. Abbott (DEM)
WRITE-IN

