Election 2020 | Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth turnout and results

What’s Up Newp will post updated results for races in the City of Newport, Town of Middletown, and Town of Portsmouth below as data is received from the Board of Elections/Rhode Island Secretary of State.
Here’s when we expect to see some results this evening.
8 pm – We’ll see results from ballots cast in-person today. Right now that is approximately 140,353 in Rhode Island/8,617 in Newport County.
10 pm – We’ll see results from in-person emergency voting. 149,546 Rhode Islanders took advantage of early-voting, 16,461 of those in Newport County.
11 pm – We’ll see results from most mail ballots (these results don’t include mail ballots that were dropped in drop boxes today). Right now, it looks like 164,263 voters voted by mail, 16,887 Newport County residents voted early by mail.
Newport County Voter Turnout
Newport Voter Turnout & Results – City Council, School Committee, and Question 2
Non-Partisan Council-At-Large CITY OF NEWPORT
4 to elect
|Candidate
|Elizabeth Fuerte
|Lynn Underwood Ceglie
|Jamie P. Bova
|Justin S. McLaughlin
|Jeanne-Marie Napolitano
|Susan D. Taylor
|Kevin Michaud
|Elizabeth Evans Cullen
|WRITE-IN
Non-Partisan Council Ward 1 Newport
|Candidate
|Angela McCalla
|Hugo J. DeAscentis, Jr.
|WRITE-IN
Non-Partisan Council Ward 2 Newport
|Candidate
|Charles M. Holder, Jr.
|Kim M. Salerno
|WRITE-IN
Non-Partisan Council Ward 3 Newport
|Candidate
|Kathryn E. Leonard
|Paul E. Marshall
|WRITE-IN
Non-Partisan School Committee CITY OF NEWPORT
7 to elect
|Candidate
|Stephanie J. Winslow
|James A. Dring
|David R. Carlin, III
|Robert J. Leary
|Raymond E. Gomes
|Nycole S. Matthews
|Louisa H. Boatwright
|Sandra J. Flowers
|Michael J. Cullen
|Rebecca Bolan
|WRITE-IN
1. CHANGING THE OFFICIAL NAME OF THE STATE (View votes statewide)
|Candidate
|Approve
|Reject
2. ADDITION TO PELL ELEMENTARY AND CONSTRUCTION OF HS
|Candidate
|Approve
|Reject
Middletown Voter Turnout & Results – Town Council
Non-Partisan Town Council TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN
7 to elect
|Candidate
|Paul M. Rodrigues
|Robert J. Sylvia
|Barbara A. VonVillas
|M. Theresa Santos
|Arthur S. Weber, Jr.
|Daniel P. Titus
|Thomas A. Heaney, Jr.
|Gregory M. Huet
|Antone C. Viveiros
|Kathleen B. Ventura
|Terri Flynn
|Christopher M. Logan
|Thomas P. Welch, III
|Audrey J. MacLeod-Pfeiffer
|Lawrence Frank
|James R. Miller
|Dennis B. Turano
|WRITE-IN
Portsmouth Voter Turnout & Results – Town Council
Town Council TOWN OF PORTSMOUTH
7 to elect
|Candidate
|Keith E. Hamilton (REP)
|Leonard Barry Katzman (DEM)
|Andrew V. Kelly (DEM)
|Linda L. Ujifusa (DEM)
|J. Mark Ryan (DEM)
|Kevin M. Aguiar (DEM)
|Michael A. Buddemeyer (DEM)
|Daniela T. H. Abbott (DEM)
|WRITE-IN