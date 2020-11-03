Election 2020 | Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth turnout and results

What’s Up Newp will post updated results for races in the City of Newport, Town of Middletown, and Town of Portsmouth below as data is received from the Board of Elections/Rhode Island Secretary of State.

Here’s when we expect to see some results this evening.

8 pm – We’ll see results from ballots cast in-person today. Right now that is approximately 140,353 in Rhode Island/8,617 in Newport County.

10 pm – We’ll see results from in-person emergency voting. 149,546 Rhode Islanders took advantage of early-voting, 16,461 of those in Newport County.

11 pm – We’ll see results from most mail ballots (these results don’t include mail ballots that were dropped in drop boxes today). Right now, it looks like 164,263 voters voted by mail, 16,887 Newport County residents voted early by mail.

Newport County Voter Turnout

Newport Voter Turnout & Results – City Council, School Committee, and Question 2

4 to elect

Candidate Elizabeth Fuerte Lynn Underwood Ceglie Jamie P. Bova Justin S. McLaughlin Jeanne-Marie Napolitano Susan D. Taylor Kevin Michaud Elizabeth Evans Cullen WRITE-IN

Candidate Angela McCalla Hugo J. DeAscentis, Jr. WRITE-IN

Candidate Charles M. Holder, Jr. Kim M. Salerno WRITE-IN

Candidate Kathryn E. Leonard Paul E. Marshall WRITE-IN

7 to elect

Candidate Stephanie J. Winslow James A. Dring David R. Carlin, III Robert J. Leary Raymond E. Gomes Nycole S. Matthews Louisa H. Boatwright Sandra J. Flowers Michael J. Cullen Rebecca Bolan WRITE-IN

Candidate Approve Reject

Candidate Approve Reject

Middletown Voter Turnout & Results – Town Council

7 to elect

Candidate Paul M. Rodrigues Robert J. Sylvia Barbara A. VonVillas M. Theresa Santos Arthur S. Weber, Jr. Daniel P. Titus Thomas A. Heaney, Jr. Gregory M. Huet Antone C. Viveiros Kathleen B. Ventura Terri Flynn Christopher M. Logan Thomas P. Welch, III Audrey J. MacLeod-Pfeiffer Lawrence Frank James R. Miller Dennis B. Turano WRITE-IN

Portsmouth Voter Turnout & Results – Town Council

7 to elect