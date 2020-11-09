What’s Up Newp will post updated results for races in the City of Newport, Town of Middletown, and Town of Portsmouth below as data is received from the Board of Elections/Rhode Island Secretary of State.

Last updated at 10 am on November 10.

Newport County Voter Turnout

Newport Voter Turnout & Results – City Council, School Committee, and Question 2

Unofficial results: Updated November 10, 2020 08:06 AM

10 of 10 precincts reporting (100%)

Representative in General Assembly District 75

Candidate Total votes Pct Lauren H. Carson (DEM) 4141 69.4% Patrick J. Donovan (REP) 1818 30.5% WRITE-IN 7 0.1%

Non-Partisan Council-At-Large CITY OF NEWPORT

4 to elect

Candidate Total votes Pct Jeanne-Marie Napolitano 4756 16.6% Jamie P. Bova 4714 16.5% Lynn Underwood Ceglie 3950 13.8% Elizabeth Fuerte 3659 12.8% Kevin Michaud 3634 12.7% Susan D. Taylor 3613 12.6% Elizabeth Evans Cullen 2380 8.3% Justin S. McLaughlin 1494 5.2% WRITE-IN 443 1.5%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 1 Newport

Candidate Total votes Pct Angela McCalla 1610 69.1% Hugo J. DeAscentis, Jr. 711 30.5% WRITE-IN 8 0.3%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 2 Newport

Candidate Total votes Pct Charles M. Holder, Jr. 1812 50.5% Kim M. Salerno 1761 49.1% WRITE-IN 14 0.4%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 3 Newport

Candidate Total votes Pct Kathryn E. Leonard 1624 52.1% Paul E. Marshall 1482 47.6% WRITE-IN 9 0.3%

Non-Partisan School Committee CITY OF NEWPORT

7 to elect

Candidate Total votes Pct Rebecca Bolan 4668 12.0% Stephanie J. Winslow 4559 11.7% Raymond E. Gomes 4546 11.7% Sandra J. Flowers 4395 11.3% Louisa H. Boatwright 4351 11.2% James A. Dring 4055 10.4% Robert J. Leary 3721 9.6% David R. Carlin, III 3441 8.9% Michael J. Cullen 2606 6.7% Nycole S. Matthews 2355 6.1% WRITE-IN 169 0.4%

2. ADDITION TO PELL ELEMENTARY AND CONSTRUCTION OF HS

Candidate Total votes Pct Approve 7835 78.3% Reject 2175 21.7%

Middletown Voter Turnout & Results – Town Council

Unofficial results: Updated November 10, 2020 08:06 AM

6 of 6 precincts reporting (100%)

Non-Partisan School Committee TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN

2 to elect

Candidate Total votes Pct Tami E. Holden 2751 24.1% William R. O’Connell 2735 23.9% Cynthia L. Perry 2668 23.3% Vanessa G. Ellermann 2128 18.6% Frances Marie Connolly Moldveen 1091 9.5% WRITE-IN 65 0.6%

Non-Partisan Town Council TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN

7 to elect

Candidate Total votes Pct Terri Flynn 3825 9.4% Paul M. Rodrigues 3161 7.8% M. Theresa Santos 3102 7.6% Barbara A. VonVillas 3052 7.5% Thomas P. Welch, III 2991 7.4% Robert J. Sylvia 2826 6.9% Dennis B. Turano 2694 6.6% Kathleen B. Ventura 2577 6.3% Christopher M. Logan 2491 6.1% Audrey J. MacLeod-Pfeiffer 2033 5.0% Antone C. Viveiros 1817 4.5% James R. Miller 1799 4.4% Gregory M. Huet 1704 4.2% Thomas A. Heaney, Jr. 1682 4.1% Lawrence Frank 1671 4.1% Arthur S. Weber, Jr. 1660 4.1% Daniel P. Titus 1490 3.7% WRITE-IN 92 0.2%

2. THE ACQUISITION AND PRESERVATION OF OPEN SPACE

Candidate Total votes Pct Approve 6314 79.6% Reject 1614 20.4%

Portsmouth Voter Turnout & Results – Town Council

Unofficial results: Updated November 10, 2020 08:06 AM

9 of 9 precincts reporting (100%)

Town Council TOWN OF PORTSMOUTH

7 to elect

Candidate Total votes Pct Michael A. Buddemeyer (DEM) 6041 13.0% Kevin M. Aguiar (DEM) 5928 12.7% Keith E. Hamilton (REP) 5876 12.6% Linda L. Ujifusa (DEM) 5755 12.4% Andrew V. Kelly (DEM) 5718 12.3% Daniela T. H. Abbott (DEM) 5664 12.2% J. Mark Ryan (DEM) 5518 11.8% Leonard Barry Katzman (DEM) 5424 11.6% WRITE-IN 652 1.4%

School Committee TOWN OF PORTSMOUTH

3 to elect

Candidate Total votes Pct Emily A. Copeland (DEM) 6798 35.5% Karen E. Marlow McDaid (DEM) 6070 31.7% Juan Carlos Payero (DEM) 6010 31.4% WRITE-IN 278 1.5%