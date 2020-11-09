What’s Up Newp will post updated results for races in the City of Newport, Town of Middletown, and Town of Portsmouth below as data is received from the Board of Elections/Rhode Island Secretary of State.
Last updated at 10 am on November 10.
Newport County Voter Turnout
Newport Voter Turnout & Results – City Council, School Committee, and Question 2
Unofficial results: Updated November 10, 2020 08:06 AM
10 of 10 precincts reporting (100%)
Representative in General Assembly District 75
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Lauren H. Carson (DEM)
|4141
|69.4%
|Patrick J. Donovan (REP)
|1818
|30.5%
|WRITE-IN
|7
|0.1%
Non-Partisan Council-At-Large CITY OF NEWPORT
4 to elect
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Jeanne-Marie Napolitano
|4756
|16.6%
|Jamie P. Bova
|4714
|16.5%
|Lynn Underwood Ceglie
|3950
|13.8%
|Elizabeth Fuerte
|3659
|12.8%
|Kevin Michaud
|3634
|12.7%
|Susan D. Taylor
|3613
|12.6%
|Elizabeth Evans Cullen
|2380
|8.3%
|Justin S. McLaughlin
|1494
|5.2%
|WRITE-IN
|443
|1.5%
Non-Partisan Council Ward 1 Newport
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Angela McCalla
|1610
|69.1%
|Hugo J. DeAscentis, Jr.
|711
|30.5%
|WRITE-IN
|8
|0.3%
Non-Partisan Council Ward 2 Newport
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Charles M. Holder, Jr.
|1812
|50.5%
|Kim M. Salerno
|1761
|49.1%
|WRITE-IN
|14
|0.4%
Non-Partisan Council Ward 3 Newport
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Kathryn E. Leonard
|1624
|52.1%
|Paul E. Marshall
|1482
|47.6%
|WRITE-IN
|9
|0.3%
Non-Partisan School Committee CITY OF NEWPORT
7 to elect
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Rebecca Bolan
|4668
|12.0%
|Stephanie J. Winslow
|4559
|11.7%
|Raymond E. Gomes
|4546
|11.7%
|Sandra J. Flowers
|4395
|11.3%
|Louisa H. Boatwright
|4351
|11.2%
|James A. Dring
|4055
|10.4%
|Robert J. Leary
|3721
|9.6%
|David R. Carlin, III
|3441
|8.9%
|Michael J. Cullen
|2606
|6.7%
|Nycole S. Matthews
|2355
|6.1%
|WRITE-IN
|169
|0.4%
2. ADDITION TO PELL ELEMENTARY AND CONSTRUCTION OF HS
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Approve
|7835
|78.3%
|Reject
|2175
|21.7%
Middletown Voter Turnout & Results – Town Council
Unofficial results: Updated November 10, 2020 08:06 AM
6 of 6 precincts reporting (100%)
Non-Partisan School Committee TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN
2 to elect
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Tami E. Holden
|2751
|24.1%
|William R. O’Connell
|2735
|23.9%
|Cynthia L. Perry
|2668
|23.3%
|Vanessa G. Ellermann
|2128
|18.6%
|Frances Marie Connolly Moldveen
|1091
|9.5%
|WRITE-IN
|65
|0.6%
Non-Partisan Town Council TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN
7 to elect
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Terri Flynn
|3825
|9.4%
|Paul M. Rodrigues
|3161
|7.8%
|M. Theresa Santos
|3102
|7.6%
|Barbara A. VonVillas
|3052
|7.5%
|Thomas P. Welch, III
|2991
|7.4%
|Robert J. Sylvia
|2826
|6.9%
|Dennis B. Turano
|2694
|6.6%
|Kathleen B. Ventura
|2577
|6.3%
|Christopher M. Logan
|2491
|6.1%
|Audrey J. MacLeod-Pfeiffer
|2033
|5.0%
|Antone C. Viveiros
|1817
|4.5%
|James R. Miller
|1799
|4.4%
|Gregory M. Huet
|1704
|4.2%
|Thomas A. Heaney, Jr.
|1682
|4.1%
|Lawrence Frank
|1671
|4.1%
|Arthur S. Weber, Jr.
|1660
|4.1%
|Daniel P. Titus
|1490
|3.7%
|WRITE-IN
|92
|0.2%
2. THE ACQUISITION AND PRESERVATION OF OPEN SPACE
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Approve
|6314
|79.6%
|Reject
|1614
|20.4%
Portsmouth Voter Turnout & Results – Town Council
Unofficial results: Updated November 10, 2020 08:06 AM
9 of 9 precincts reporting (100%)
Town Council TOWN OF PORTSMOUTH
7 to elect
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Michael A. Buddemeyer (DEM)
|6041
|13.0%
|Kevin M. Aguiar (DEM)
|5928
|12.7%
|Keith E. Hamilton (REP)
|5876
|12.6%
|Linda L. Ujifusa (DEM)
|5755
|12.4%
|Andrew V. Kelly (DEM)
|5718
|12.3%
|Daniela T. H. Abbott (DEM)
|5664
|12.2%
|J. Mark Ryan (DEM)
|5518
|11.8%
|Leonard Barry Katzman (DEM)
|5424
|11.6%
|WRITE-IN
|652
|1.4%
School Committee TOWN OF PORTSMOUTH
3 to elect
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Emily A. Copeland (DEM)
|6798
|35.5%
|Karen E. Marlow McDaid (DEM)
|6070
|31.7%
|Juan Carlos Payero (DEM)
|6010
|31.4%
|WRITE-IN
|278
|1.5%
