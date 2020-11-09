What’s Up Newp will post updated results for races in the City of Newport, Town of Middletown, and Town of Portsmouth below as data is received from the Board of Elections/Rhode Island Secretary of State.

Last updated at 10 am on November 10.

Newport County Voter Turnout

Newport Voter Turnout & Results – City Council, School Committee, and Question 2

Unofficial results: Updated November 10, 2020 08:06 AM

10 of 10 precincts reporting (100%)

Representative in General Assembly District 75

CandidateTotal votesPct
Lauren H. Carson (DEM)414169.4%
Patrick J. Donovan (REP)181830.5%
WRITE-IN70.1%

Non-Partisan Council-At-Large CITY OF NEWPORT

4 to elect

CandidateTotal votesPct
Jeanne-Marie Napolitano475616.6%
Jamie P. Bova471416.5%
Lynn Underwood Ceglie395013.8%
Elizabeth Fuerte365912.8%
Kevin Michaud363412.7%
Susan D. Taylor361312.6%
Elizabeth Evans Cullen23808.3%
Justin S. McLaughlin14945.2%
WRITE-IN4431.5%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 1 Newport

CandidateTotal votesPct
Angela McCalla161069.1%
Hugo J. DeAscentis, Jr.71130.5%
WRITE-IN80.3%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 2 Newport

CandidateTotal votesPct
Charles M. Holder, Jr.181250.5%
Kim M. Salerno176149.1%
WRITE-IN140.4%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 3 Newport

CandidateTotal votesPct
Kathryn E. Leonard162452.1%
Paul E. Marshall148247.6%
WRITE-IN90.3%

Non-Partisan School Committee CITY OF NEWPORT

7 to elect

CandidateTotal votesPct
Rebecca Bolan466812.0%
Stephanie J. Winslow455911.7%
Raymond E. Gomes454611.7%
Sandra J. Flowers439511.3%
Louisa H. Boatwright435111.2%
James A. Dring405510.4%
Robert J. Leary37219.6%
David R. Carlin, III34418.9%
Michael J. Cullen26066.7%
Nycole S. Matthews23556.1%
WRITE-IN1690.4%

2. ADDITION TO PELL ELEMENTARY AND CONSTRUCTION OF HS

CandidateTotal votesPct
Approve783578.3%
Reject217521.7%

Middletown Voter Turnout & Results – Town Council

Unofficial results: Updated November 10, 2020 08:06 AM

6 of 6 precincts reporting (100%)

Non-Partisan School Committee TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN

2 to elect

CandidateTotal votesPct
Tami E. Holden275124.1%
William R. O’Connell273523.9%
Cynthia L. Perry266823.3%
Vanessa G. Ellermann212818.6%
Frances Marie Connolly Moldveen10919.5%
WRITE-IN650.6%

Non-Partisan Town Council TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN

7 to elect

CandidateTotal votesPct
Terri Flynn38259.4%
Paul M. Rodrigues31617.8%
M. Theresa Santos31027.6%
Barbara A. VonVillas30527.5%
Thomas P. Welch, III29917.4%
Robert J. Sylvia28266.9%
Dennis B. Turano26946.6%
Kathleen B. Ventura25776.3%
Christopher M. Logan24916.1%
Audrey J. MacLeod-Pfeiffer20335.0%
Antone C. Viveiros18174.5%
James R. Miller17994.4%
Gregory M. Huet17044.2%
Thomas A. Heaney, Jr.16824.1%
Lawrence Frank16714.1%
Arthur S. Weber, Jr.16604.1%
Daniel P. Titus14903.7%
WRITE-IN920.2%

2. THE ACQUISITION AND PRESERVATION OF OPEN SPACE

CandidateTotal votesPct
Approve631479.6%
Reject161420.4%

Portsmouth Voter Turnout & Results – Town Council

Unofficial results: Updated November 10, 2020 08:06 AM

9 of 9 precincts reporting (100%)

Town Council TOWN OF PORTSMOUTH

7 to elect

CandidateTotal votesPct
Michael A. Buddemeyer (DEM)604113.0%
Kevin M. Aguiar (DEM)592812.7%
Keith E. Hamilton (REP)587612.6%
Linda L. Ujifusa (DEM)575512.4%
Andrew V. Kelly (DEM)571812.3%
Daniela T. H. Abbott (DEM)566412.2%
J. Mark Ryan (DEM)551811.8%
Leonard Barry Katzman (DEM)542411.6%
WRITE-IN6521.4%

School Committee TOWN OF PORTSMOUTH

3 to elect

CandidateTotal votesPct
Emily A. Copeland (DEM)679835.5%
Karen E. Marlow McDaid (DEM)607031.7%
Juan Carlos Payero (DEM)601031.4%
WRITE-IN2781.5%

