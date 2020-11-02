Election 2020 | Newport County Voter Turnout

More registered voters than ever are voting early, either in person or by mail. Here we are keeping an eye on how many have voted, and how many haven’t, in Newport County.

Rhode Island has seen 35.2% of registered voters turn out already to vote in the General Election. Rhode Island Board of Elections says that we could see turnout as high as 70% when all votes are counted.



This wouldn’t be the first time Rhode Island has seen a turnout of 70%, but it would be the first time since the 1992 presidential election. The Rhode Island Board of Elections has made the following historical voter turnout data in Rhode Island available;



Voter Turnout in Rhode Island General Elections (1970-2018)

2018 – 48.4%

2016 (Presidential) – 59.3%

2014 – 43.8%

2012 (Presidential) – 62%

2010 – 49%

2008 (Presidential) – 67.8 %

2006 – 57.7%

2004 (Presidential) – 62.1%

2002 – 50.1%

2000 (Presidential) – 61.4%

1998 – 49.0%

1996 (Presidential) – 64.8%

1994 – 65.4%

1992 (Presidential) – 76.2 %

1990 – 66.4%

1988 (Presidential) – 70.2%

1986 – 61.5%

1984 (Presidential) – 78.0%

1982 – 63.4%

1980 (Presidential) – 77.3%

1978 – 62.2%

1976 (Presidential) – 73.2 %

1974 – 62.6%

1972 (Presidential) – 77.6%

1970 – 74.2%