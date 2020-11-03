Election 2020 | City of Newport Election Results

What’s Up Newp will post updated results for races in the City of Newport below as data is received from the Board of Elections/Rhode Island Secretary of State.

As a reminder, here’s when we are expecting different sets of results to come in.

Polling Place – These are ballots cast in-person at polling places on November 3 rd , encrypted, and securely transmitted from the polling place to the BOE when polls close. These results will be available tonight beginning at 8 pm.

Mail Ballots – While the Board expects to count most mail ballots by November 3 rd , ballots placed in authorized drop boxes at City/Town Halls or in polling places must still be tabulated. Partial mail ballot results will be available beginning tonight at 11 p.m. but will not include these dropbox ballots.

