Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission announces annual essay contest

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission, chaired by Rep. Raymond A. Hull (D-Dist. 6, Providence, North Providence) have announced the annual essay contest for the upcoming holiday event.

“Every year, this essay contest tends to be one of the most enjoyable aspects of our yearly celebration and the commission and event attendees truly look forward to what our state’s youth have to say regarding the legacy of Dr. King. Although this year has been difficult for us all, there is an opportunity to reflect upon and put into action the teachings of Dr. King during this time of uncertainty and I encourage all of our students to participate in this year’s contest,” said Representative Hull.

Four winners will be chosen (2 middle school students and 2 high school students) and each winner will receive a $100 prize. The contest is open to all middle and high school students in Rhode Island.

The contest rules are as follows:

Entries must be from RI middle or high school students

Essays must be typed in the Microsoft Word format and limited to 500-750 (middle school) or 750-1000 words (high school)

Essays must include completed Entry Forms (attached) and be submitted individually as the original work of only one student

Essays and Entry Forms MUST be electronically submitted to MLKRICommission@gmail.com

The Commission and the Providence Journal reserve the right to promote, publish, and/or distribute any or all entries.

The deadline for applicants is Monday, December 7 and more information can be attained at MLKRICommission@gmail.com.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday will take place virtually on January 18 and can be watched on Capitol TV or streamed at http://www.rilegislature.gov/CapTV/Pages/default.aspx.