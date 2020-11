Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data by city, town

Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today released newly updated data on the number of people COVID-19 tested and the number of people with positive tests by city and town.

RIDOH updates the data by city and town once per week. What’s Up Newp updates this story when that new data is provided.

Here’s how the new numbers breakdown for Newport County and to compare, a look at the numbers from the last several weeks.

Newport

Population estimate as of 2018: 24,762

Total number of people tested:

November 4: 10,028

October 28: 9,697

October 21: 9,198

October 14: n/a

September 30: 8,224

September 23: 7,754

September 16: 7,453

September 9: 5,998

September 2: 5,072

August 26: 4,465

August 19: 4,173

Augusut 12: 3,918

August 5: 3,744

July 29: 3,420

July 22: 3,139

July 15: 2,926

July 3: 2,413

Percent of population tested:

November 4: 41%

October 28: 39%

October 21: 37%

October 14: 35%

September 30: 33%

September 23: 31%

September 16: 30%

September 9: 24%

September 2: 20%

August 26: 18%

August 19: 17%

August 12: 16%

August 5: 15%

July 29: 14%

July 22: 13%

July 15: 12%

July 3: 10%

Number of people who tested positive:

November 4: 243

October 28: 222

October 21: 205

October 14: 192

September 30: 181

September 23: 173

September 16: 168

September 9: 154

September 2: 146

August 26: 135

August 19: 132

August 12: 130

August 5: 125

July 29: 119

July 22: 114

July 15: 116

July 3: 103

Positive out of those who were tested:

November 4: 2%

October 28: 2%

October 21: 2%

October 14: 2%

September 30: 2%

September 23: 2%

September 16: 2%

September 9: 3%

September 2: 3%

August 26: 3%

August 19: 3%

August 12: 3%

August 5: 3%

July 29: 3%

July 22: 4%

July 15: 4%

July 3: 4%

Middletown

Population estimate as of 2018: 16,078

Total number of people tested:

November 4: 5,188

October 28: 4,900

October 21: 4,670

October 14: 4,493

September 30: 4,090

September 23: 3,917

September 16: 3,724

September 9: 3,466

September 2: 3,192

August 26:G 3,031

August 19: 2,864

August 12: 2,717

August 5: 2,551

July 29: 2,369

July 22: 2,243

July 15: 2,074

July 3: 1,723

Percent of population tested:

November 4: 32%

October 28: 30%

October 21: 29%

October 14: 28%

September 30: 25%

September 23: 24%

September 16: 23%

September 9: 22%

September 2: 20%

August 26: 19%

August 19: 18%

August 12: 17%

August 5: 16%

July 29: 15%

July 22: 14%

July 15: 13%

July 3: 11%

Number of people who tested positive:

November 4: 130

October 28: 101

October 21: 94

October 14: 92

September 30: 89

September 23: 90

September 16: 90

September 9: 86

September 2: 84

August 26: 82

August 19: 77

August 12: 77

August 5: 75

July 29: 70

July 22: 68

July 15: 69

July 3: 55

Positive out of those who were tested:

November 4: 3%

October 28: 2%

October 21: 2$

October 14: 2%

September 30: 2%

September 23: 2%

September 16: 2%

September 9: 2%

September 2: 3%

August 26: 3%

August 19: 3%

August 12: 3%

August 5: 3%

July 29: 3%

July 22: 3%

July 15: 3%

July 3: 3%

Portsmouth

Population estimate as of 2018: 17,418

Total number of people tested:

November 4: 4,873

October 28: 4,584

October 21: 4,379

October 14: 4,178

September 30: 3,771

September 23: 3,562

September 16: 3,382

September 9: 3,220

September 2: 2,994

August 26: 2,788

August 19: 2,583

August 12: 2,375

August 5: 2,272

July 29: 2,087

July 22: 1,979

July 15: 1,839

July 3: 1,503

Percent of population tested:

November 4: 28%

October 28: 26%

October 21: 29%

October 14: 24%

September 30: 22%

September 23: 20%

September 16: 19%

September 9: 18%

September 2: 17%

August 26: 16%

August 19: 15%

August 12: 14%

August 5: 13%

July 29: 12%

July 22: 11%

July 15: 11%

July 3: 9%

Number of people who tested positive:

November 4: 140

October 28: 109

October 21: 103

October 14: 92

September 30: 82

September 23: 83

September 16: 79

September 9: 86

September 2: 73

August 26: 69

August 19: 65

August 12: 63

August 5: 61

July 29: 60

July 22: 58

July 15: 57

July 3: 53

Positive out of those who were tested:

November 4: 3%

October 28: 2%

October 21: 2%

October 14: 2%

September 30: 2%

September 23: 2%

September 16: 2%

September 9: 2%

September 2: 2%

August 26: 2%

August 19: 3%

August 12: 3%

August 5: 3%

July 29: 3%

July 22: 3%

July 15: 3%

July 3: 4%

Jamestown

Population estimate as of 2018: 5,496

Total number of people tested:

November 4: 2,039

October 28: 1,956

October 21: 1,872

October 14: 1,797

September 30: 1,564

September 23: 1,485

September 16: 1,399

September 9: 1,324

September 2: 1,249

August 26: 1,139

August 19: 1,049

August 12: 976

August 5: 924

July 29: 850

July 22: 775

July 15: 710

July 3: 572

Percent of population tested:

November 4: 37%

October 28: 36%

October 21: 34%

October 14: 33%

September 30: 28%

September 23: 27%

September 16: 25%

September 9: 24%

September 2: 23%

August 26: 21%

August 19: 19%

August 12: 18%

August 5: 17%

July 29: 15%

July 22: 14%

July 15: 13%

July 3: 10%

Number of people who tested positive:

November 4: 48

October 28: 42

October 21: 42

October 14: 36

September 30: 29

September 23: 29

September 16: 28

September 9: 27

September 2: 27

August 26: 25

August 19: 23

August 12: 21

August 5: 21

July 29: 19

July 22: 17

July 15: 17

July 3: 15

Positive out of those who were tested:

November 4: 2%

October 28: 2%

October 21: 2%

October 14: 2%

September 30: 2%

September 23: 2%

September 16: 2%

September 9: 2%

September 2: 2%

August 26: 2%

August 19: 2%

August 12: 2%

August 5: 2%

July 29: 2%

July 22: 2%

July 15: 2%

July 3: 3%

Tiverton

Population estimate as of 2018: 15,816

Total number of people tested:

November 4: 4,016

October 28: 3,768

October 21: 3,579

October 14: 3,401

September 30: 3,080

September 23: 2,944

September 16: 2,820

September 9: 2,704

September 2: 2,555

August 26: 2,350

August 19: 2,181

August 12: 2,088

August 5: 2,014

July 29: 1,884

July 22: 1,793

July 15: 1,706

July 3: 1,542

Percent of population tested:

November 4: 25%

October 28: 24%

October 21: 23%

October 14: 22%

22% September 30: 19%

September 23: 19%

September 16: 18%

September 9: 17%

September 2: 16%

August 26: 15%

August 19: 14%

August 12: 13%

August 5: 13%

July 29: 12%

July 22: 11%

July 15: 11%

July 3: 10%

Number of people who tested positive:

November 4: 210

October 28: 182

October 21: 168

October 14: 152

September 30: 133

September 23: 127

September 16: 121

September 9: 116

September 2: 111

August 26: 108

August 19: 99

August 12: 99

August 5: 99

July 29: 97

July 22: 93

July 15: 92

July 3: 91

Positive out of those who were tested:

November 4: 5%

October 28: 5%

October 21: 5%

October 14: 4%

September 30: 4%

September 23: 4%

September 16: 4%

September 9: 4 %

September 2: 4%

August 26: 5%

August 19: 5%

August 12: 5%

August 5: 5%

July 29: 5%

July 22: 5%

July 15: 5%

July 3: 6%

Little Compton

Population estimate as of 2018: 3,505

Total number of people tested:

November 4: 1,019

October 28: 953

October 21: 903

October 14: 820

September 30: 779

September 23: 738

September 16: 705

September 9: 675

September 2: 622

August 26: 559

August 19: 494

August 12: 458

August 5: 437

July 29: 393

July 22: 362

July 15: 328

July 3: 264

Percent of population tested:

November 4: 29%

October 28: 27%

October 21: 26%

October 14: 23%

September 30: 22%

September 23: 21%

September 16: 18%

September 9: 19%

September 2: 18%

August 26: 16%

August 19: 14%

August 12: 13%

August 5: 12%

July 29: 11%

July 22: 10%

July 15: 9%

July 3: 8%

Number of people who tested positive:

November 4: 26

October 28: 22

October 21: 19

October 14: 18

September 30: 16

September 23: 16

September 16: 16

September 9: 16

September 2: 16

August 26: 15

August 19: 15

August 12: 15

August 5: 15

July 29: 15

July 22: 15

July 15: 14

July 3: 14

Positive out of those who were tested:

November 4: 3%

October 28: 2%

October 21: 2%

October 14: 2%

September 30: 2%

September 23: 2%

September 16: 2%

September 9: 2%

September 2: 3%

August 26: 3%

August 19: 3%

August 12: 3%

August 5: 3%

July 29: 4%

July 22: 4%

July 15: 4%

July 3: 5%

Note – On October 7, the Rhode Island Department of Health did not update their usual report by town that indicates total number of people tested, percent of people tested, number of people who tested positive, and percent of people who tested positive out of those who were tested.

We’ve included the only data that they made available on October 7 (total cases / rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population) below.

Newport – 184 / 743

Middletown – 90 / 560

Portsmouth – 87/499

Jamestown – 31/564

Tiverton – 136 / 800

Little Compton – 17 / 485

