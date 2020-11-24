DEM now accepting online renewals for commercial fishing licenses for 2021

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is now accepting online renewal applications from holders of commercial marine licenses, recreational lobster pot and diver licenses, and licensed marine dealers for the 2021 license year. Last week, DEM mailed approximately 4,000 marine license renewal applications to current license holders.

Walk-in service at DEM’s Office of Boat Registration and Licensing has been paused due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, and DEM encourages fishers to renew licenses early.

Applicants may renew their licenses online at https://www.ri.gov/DEM/commercialmarine/ or by mail to the Office of Boat Registration and Licensing, 235 Promenade Street, Providence, RI 02908.

A limited number of new commercial fishing licenses for the harvest of shellfish will be available by application from January 1 – February 28, 2021 for Rhode Island residents. Any resident aged 65 or older as of February 28, 2021, may obtain a 65 and Over Shellfish License, and any resident who is a full-time student and under the age of 23 as of June 30, 2021, may obtain a Student Shellfish License. Both licenses allow for the commercial harvest of quahogs.

- Advertisement -

New endorsement opportunities for Rhode Island residents are as follows:

36 new quahog endorsements will be issued on the Commercial Fishing License (CFL) that allow for the commercial harvest of quahogs

six new soft shell clam endorsements will be issued on the CFL that allow for the commercial harvest of soft shell clams

In addition, nine new restricted finfish endorsements, available to both residents and non-residents, will be issued next year on the Principal Effort License (PEL). The restricted finfish endorsement allows for the commercial harvest of any of the five species of restricted finfish: summer flounder, scup, striped bass, black sea bass, and tautog. Applications & guidance documents will be available on DEM’s website at http://www.dem.ri.gov/programs/managementservices/licenses/commfish.php in January.

Applications for the new endorsements must be filed with DEM by February 28, 2021. The applications will be reviewed and the new endorsements awarded according to the priority selection process set forth in the Commercial and Recreational Saltwater Fishing Licensing Regulations (click on Regulation tab).

Rhode Island residents also may obtain, without limits or restrictions, new CFLs with the following endorsements: shellfish other, non-restricted finfish, and non-lobster crustacean. Any non-resident may obtain a new commercial license with a non-restricted finfish endorsement. Applications for all new licenses must be filed with DEM by February 28, 2021. Interested applicants are encouraged to review all guidance documents and applications posted on dem.ri.gov.

In 2018 DEM launched an education and certification program that is mandatory for everyone who commercially harvests and lands shellfish in RI. The goal of the program is to ensure that shellfish harvesters deliver a safe product to shellfish dealers and, in turn, to shellfish consumers. In accordance with US FDA requirements and regulations adopted by DEM, holders of all applicable commercial licenses and landing permits must obtain certification by completing a 30-minute online tutorial prior to license issuance. The certification requirement applies to both license/permit renewals and new licenses/permits; all certificates are valid for five years, after which re-certification will be required.

Commercial fishers are reminded that the marine license year runs from January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021. The renewal period runs from January 1 through February 28, 2021, for Multi-Purpose License holders, PEL holders, CFL holders, and Shellfish Over-65 License holders. Student Shellfish License holders may renew or obtain a new license through June 30, 2021. A late fee renewal period for certain license holders – Shellfish Over-65, Multi-Purpose, PEL and CFL holders – runs from March 1 through April 29, 2021 and includes a $200 late fee in addition to the cost of the license. Renewals are not available after April 29, 2021.

Commercial licenses may be renewed online through April 29 via DEM’s website. License holders are reminded that prior to license renewal, all log books must be up-to-date with DEM’s Marine Fisheries Program located at 3 Fort Wetherill Road in Jamestown. For questions concerning the log books, please call the Marine Fisheries office at 401-423-1926. DEM’s Boat Registration and Licensing Office will not accept log books.

For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM or on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) for timely updates.