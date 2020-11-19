Cox Communications accepting applications for 2021 Community Grant Program

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Cox Communications Community Grant program, which supports non-profit organizations providing summer enrichment and after-school programming aligned with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) learning initiatives. The call for applications is open now through January 20, 2021 and all non-profit groups within Cox’s service areas are eligible to apply via the Cox Charities website, located at https://www.coxcharitiesne.org/.

There are several criteria that proposals will be judged against, including the focus on enhancing academic achievement within core STEAM concentrations and the impact of the proposal on the positive development of youth during the summer and after-school timeframe. Preference will be given to those programs that collaborate closely with low-performing middle schools, as defined by the jurisdiction of each respective non-profit institution that applies. In addition, this year’s program will include consideration for proposals that take into consideration the ramifications of a post-COVID-19 world.

“Student learning has gone through some of its most significant challenges ever in the past twelve months, and our educators and instructors have truly risen to the occasion,” said Jay Allbaugh, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Communications Northeast. “STEAM learning is essential not only for helping students chart a course for their future, but for solving problems in real-time, much like the nation’s scientists and engineers do every day – and young people are the next-generation leaders in our midst.”

Grant awards range from $5,000 to $12,000 and applicants must demonstrate how the grant will be used in a cost-effective manner, including the number of youth who will benefit from this award.

Applications are to be submitted electronically, as Cox is now only accepting online submittals. The application is accessible via the Cox Charities website. For more information on Cox’s community grant programs, click here.