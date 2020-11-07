Legendary singer-songwriter Tom Rush returned to the Greenwich Odeum Friday night, delighting his loyal fans with stories and songs in a socially distant show in the East Greenwich concert hall. He was accompanied by keyboardist Matt Nokoa, who also opened the show. Our photographer Rick Farrell was there to capture the moment. Check out his photos below.

