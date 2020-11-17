Clean Ocean Access hosts beach cleanup at Coreys Lane, 107 volunteers remove 410 pounds of trash

Clean Ocean Access (COA) hosted a beach cleanup this past Saturday at Coreys Lane in Portsmouth. There were over 107 committed volunteers who came together to remove 410 pounds of trash from the area. People of all ages joined us on this windy Saturday, shocked by the amounts of glass bottles, tires, and food wrappers that were found within this area. It was amazing how dedicated our volunteers were, climbing on the sides of the banks and bushes to retrieve the harmful marine debris and litter.

Volunteer, Jennifer Haga, believes that there is a flaw in our community that we need to fix. She says, “the carry-in carry-out policy isn’t working here at Coreys Lane. The trash is being left here and it is a shame.” Another group of volunteers, Trevor Mason, Emily and Megan Tessier, and Mary Kossak said: “We are finding more trash than we thought we would find and this is a great activity to take part of during COVID!” It is always exciting to see various members of the community show up and make a difference. COA was very pleased to have a large turnout of Salve Regina University students join them this past Saturday to clean the beach along with one of COA’s sponsors, People’s Credit Union.

COA continues to enforce RIDOH guidelines for all events to ensure the health and safety of our community. Through the RIDOH Crush COVID Initiative, COA is able to provide all volunteers personal protective equipment, such as face masks and hand sanitizer, and tips to safely and sustainably prevent the spread of the virus. Thank you to all the volunteers that helped to make Saturday’s cleanup so successful and safe. The next beach cleanup is on December 5th at Hull Cove in Jamestown, Rhode Island! Pre-registration is required to participate, please visit https://www.cleanoceanaccess.org/10999-2/ to sign up!