Child & Family hosting ‘Holiday Basic Needs Drive’

For years, Child & Family has run their Holiday Giving programs to provide Thanksgiving meals and holiday gifts to their clients in need. The programs have been very successful, uniting donors with families and children during a very hard time of year. This year due to COVID-19, Child & Family’s holiday giving programs will look very different. While they cannot accept physical food, food basket, gift or toy donations, they ARE collecting Stop & Shop and Walmart gift cards and monetary donations.

Child & Family’s holiday giving programs were created to bring joy to our neighbors in need. Often, the gift given through this program was the only one the children in need would receive. Child & Family is dependent on the continued participation and support of our community to help create special holiday memories for their clients during these uncertain times. To learn more, or to make a gift, please visit one.bidpal.net/childandfamilyriholidaybasicneeds/welcome



“Our clients were struggling well before COVID-19 hit. The pandemic has exacerbated issues like homelessness, job loss, food insecurity, and substance use disorder that affect people’s ability to keep themselves and their families safe. At Child & Family we hold two core beliefs; that individuals and communities thrive when supported by strong families, and that a community works best when it is willing to accept responsivity for all their members. We are asking our Rhode Island community to help us support these families and children in crisis and to bring some joy into their lives.” –Marty Sinnott, President and CEO of Child & Family



Stop & Shop and Walmart gift cards, and checks, can be dropped off at the Child & Family Middletown Community Center open Monday through Friday 8:30am to 3:30pm. Please make checks out to “Child & Family”.



Gift cards and checks can also be mailed to the following address:

Child & Family

Attention: Landa Patterson

31 John Clarke Rd,

Middletown, RI 02842To learn more, or to make a gift online, please visit one.bidpal.net/childandfamilyriholidaybasicneeds/welcome