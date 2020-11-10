Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that they are honored to bring 601 Bellevue Avenue to market.

One of the last grand houses to be built during the Gilded Age, Champ Soleil is a stunning 17th century French Chateau built by Polhemus & Coffin in 1929. One of only nine intact Newport estates, the property includes the original gate and carriage houses.

The home is listed for $15,800,000 by Judy Chace, Broker/Co-Owner and Kylie McCollough, Sales Associate: both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

As seen in The Wall Street Journal, the home was originally commissioned for the Drexel family, one of America’s wealthiest families and founders of modern-day JP Morgan. Set behind gold gilded edge wrought iron gates, the magnificent estate spans over five and a half acres and features an eleven bedroom residence, a three car garage, a greenhouse and interiors designed by Maison Jansen of Paris, best known for decorating the White House during the Kennedy era.

Host to America’s Cup dinners and dazzling galas, the elegant ball room is adjacent to a formal dining room adorned with a spectacular Neo-Baroque chandelier and opens to a sunlit terrace. The library is built of Louis XV pine panels imported from France. Additional offerings include a chef’s kitchen, a massage parlor and a 3,000 square foot theatre room. Idyllic Umberto Innocenti designed grounds, feature fragrant rose gardens, colossal copper beech trees, a swimming pool and one of the finest croquet courts in the country.

- Advertisement -

Judy Chace states, “Champ Soleil is nothing short of spectacular. It is everything one would expect from a Newport mansion and we are thrilled the sellers trust Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty to represent this home.”

Champ Soleil offers the latest in green design and technology including 26 internet-controlled zones for heating and cooling efficiency, state-of-the-art security, fire protection, and audio/visual system.

“This extraordinary property is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity”, says Kylie McCollough. “The famed Bellevue Avenue residence is ready for its next chapter.”