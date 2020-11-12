CCRI to host virtual open houses for interested high school seniors and adult learners

Recognizing the coronavirus has limited the ability of students and families to participate in traditional college open houses and campus tours, the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) will host virtual open houses for interested high school seniors and adult learners on Wednesday, November 18 and Tuesday, December 1. Both open houses will be held via Zoom and are scheduled to begin at 6 pm.

At the virtual open house, interested students and their families will hear from CCRI alums on why CCRI was the right choice for them, and from Admissions staff who will go through the academic and financial benefits of attending CCRI. Guests will receive an overview of academic programs and academic and career pathways, as well as information about Financial Aid and completing the FAFSA.

In addition, attendees will learn about the Joint Admissions Agreement with URI and RIC in which CCRI graduates can seamlessly transfer as juniors and be eligible for tuition discounts of up to 30 percent at both schools. Staff will also be on hand to provide virtual one-on-one assistance with applying and filling out financial aid forms.

Advanced registration to attend the virtual open house is strongly suggested. To register for one of the two upcoming days, please click here.

About CCRI

The Community College of Rhode Island, New England’s largest community college, enrolls nearly 20,000 students in credit-bearing programs and an additional 8,500 individuals in workforce development programs and adult education courses annually. CCRI also provides transportation education and certification to 14,000 Rhode Islanders each year. Classes and programs are offered at CCRI’s full-service campuses in Warwick, Lincoln, Providence and Newport, online and in partnership with the Westerly Education Center. For more information, visit www.ccri.edu.