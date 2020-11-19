Bowen’s Wharf to host 50th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting virtually on December 5

The Bowen’s Wharf Merchants Association will host a reimagined 50th Annual Bowen’s Wharf Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 5th, 2020. Due to the circumstances and current restrictions on large in-person gatherings amidst the ongoing pandemic, the brief ceremony and countdown will be live-streamed on social media for all to enjoy from the comforts of home.

The program will be available to watch on the Bowen’s Wharf Facebook and Instagram pages, where a City Official will light the tree at 6 p.m. to mark the official beginning of the holiday season at Bowen’s Wharf! The 30-foot Norway spruce will come from Pachet Brook Tree Farm in Tiverton and remain lit until early February, so while the event will be scaled down this year, all are encouraged to come see the spectacular tree and visit the wharf’s festively decorated restaurants and retail merchants throughout the season.

Bart Dunbar, President of Bowen’s Wharf Company, who began the long-established tradition in 1971 is happy to see it continue, even if it meant adjusting initial plans for the milestone occasion. “While it’s not the grand celebration we originally had in mind, we feel it is more important than ever to share the spirit of the holiday season with the community and create memories with loved ones – even from home.”

Admission is free and Bowen’s Wharf restaurants and shops will be open for holiday specials. For those who choose to attend in person, please note that there will be no live musical performances or visits with Santa and the City of Newport’s face covering mandate will be closely monitored and enforced.

Bowen’s Wharf is also partnering with Lite Rock 105 and The Newport Harbor Hotel to give away a “Shop Local, Stay Local” prize package, where one winner will receive a $500 gift certificate to Bowen’s Wharf and complimentary one-night stay at the hotel next door. The sweepstakes kicks off on Monday, November 23rd and entries can be submitted here.