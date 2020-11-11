The Boston Symphony Orchestra is presenting some unique programming this season and beyond.

Over the next six months, BSO NOW will feature newly recorded concerts along with behind-the-scenes storytelling with conductors, composers, and musicians, plus much more. Beginning a series of performances titled “Music in Changing Times,” the first three BSO programs explore the theme of American Promise.

Streaming from Thursday, November 19, at 12PM through Saturday, December 19

Ken-David Masur leads the BSO in Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, From the New World, and Ives’s The Unanswered Question. Members of the BSO also perform Florence Price’s String Quartet in G.

Streaming from Thursday, November 26, at 12PM through Saturday, December 26

Thomas Wilkins, BSO Germeshausen Youth and Family Concerts Conductor and Artistic Advisor for Education and Community Engagement, leads the BSO in Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst; William Grant Still’s Out of the Silence and Duke Ellington’s New World A-Comin’, both featuring piano soloist Aaron Diehl; Ellington’s Come Sunday with Charlotte Blake Alston as narrator, and the fourth movement from Still’s Symphony No. 4. The Boston Symphony Chamber Players perform Osvaldo Golijov’s Lullaby and Doina.

Streaming from Thursday, December 3, at 12PM through Saturday, January 2

Giancarlo Guerrero leads the BSO in Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man and Appalachian Spring on a program with Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1 and Barber’s Adagio for Strings. Members of the BSO perform Leila Adu’s Alyssum.

Streaming from Thursday, December 10 at 12PM through Saturday, January 9

Keith Lockhart leads the Boston Pops Orchestra in holiday classics old and new to both inspire you with hope and create holiday cheer this year. From the Pops’ classic “Sleigh Ride” and brilliant “Twelve Days of Christmas” to jazzy arrangements of traditional favorites, you’ll also hear “O Holy Night,” “Home for the Holidays,” a virtual performance with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and a special new reading of “A Visit from St. Nicholas” (“‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”).

Special highlights for young audiences include “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” accompanied by an imaginative musical film in collaboration with FableVision Studios, a virtual performance of “Christmas Time is Here” by the Boston Symphony Children’s Choir, and the Pops tradition of a singalong of your favorites to make the season bright. The entire concert will be separated into “chapters” to allow for easy access to and repeats of your favorite parts throughout the season!