Blackstone River Theatre Homecoming Concert to go Virtual This Year – Nov. 28

On Nov. 28, Blackstone River Theatre will present its first self-produced virtual event – their annual Homecoming Concert. For 20 years Homecoming has taken place at the theater and along with a Silent Auction, it has served as the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Due to the COVID-19 shutdown, this year, the 21st Homecoming Concert will instead air on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. EST. As a bonus, with ticket purchase, viewers can watch it later or again, at any time, as part of a 72-hour rebroadcast.

Tickets can be purchased at: noonchorus.com/blackstone-river-theatre . Ticket price is $15 and an additional $3.81 charge is added on by the streaming platform. Because the event is designed to be a fundraiser, there is also a PayPal link if viewers want to donate when purchasing a ticket.

Featured performers will be Blackstone River Theatre favorites including Atwater~Donnelly, Partington & Sweeney, Ryefield Cove, Torrin Ryan, Kim Trusty, and The Vox Hunters. Blackstone River Theatre is also excited to showcase video offerings by the Celtic band RUNA and Canadian singer-songwriter David Francey, both who wanted to help “one of our favorite venues.”