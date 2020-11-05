Portsmouth Town Council will host their next regularly scheduled meeting at 7 pm on Monday, November 9. Here’s what’s on the agenda;

On November 9, 2020, the Portsmouth Town Council meeting at 7:00 PM will be live streamed

on the web and by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service. Please note that any

displayed documentation during the meeting will be visible through the web or mobile device but

will not be visible using the phone dial-in option.

To access the meeting by phone dial-in, please dial:1-888-788-0099Once prompted for the meeting ID, please dial: 996-8471-9966#

Once prompted for a participant ID, dial # again.

You will now be in the meeting.

While in the audio conference, to raise your hand to ask a question, dial *9 and the host will be

notified of your interest to ask a question. Dial *6 to mute and unmute yourself.



To access the meeting through the web using a computer or mobile device, go to the following

web link in any browser (i.e. Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox,

etc.) to run the Zoom app and view the meeting:

https://livestream.portsmouthri.com/towncouncil

Using your laptop or mobile device, you can raise your hand to ask a question, or pose the

question in the moderated Question and Answering chat window. The host will then be able

to respond to your raised hand or Q&A question.

7:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL

1. Roll Call

PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CONSENT AGENDA

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application

1. Bills

2. Annual License Renewals:

a. Victualler

b. Amusement Games

c. Gunsmith/Gun Dealer

d. Private Detective

e. Holiday

f. PeddlerDocuments:

SITTING AS THE BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application

1. Annual Liquor License Renewals:

a. Class A

Allen’s Wine & Spirits, Inc., 3001 East Main Road (#1789)

Ferreira’s Package Store, Inc., 1965 East Main Rd (#1792)

Moriarty’s Liquor Locker, Inc., 624 Park Ave (#1845)

Pozdnyakova, Inc. d/b/a Portsmouth Liquors, 1557 West Main Road (#1796)

b. Class BH/BT

Roger Williams University, 144 Anthony Rd (#1843)

c. Class BV

Anna D. LLC d/b/a Anna D Café, 954 East Main Rd (#1782)

Fieldstones LLC, 980 East Main Rd (#1830)

Smith Harbor House LLC d/b/a 15 Point Road, 15 Point Rd (#1793)

Food Works, Inc. d/b/a Food Works Restaurant, 2461 East Main Rd (#1851)

Graziano’s 501 Café LLC, 501 Park Ave (#1847)

Green Valley Country Club, Inc., 371 Union Street (#1842)

Those Crazy Kids LLC d/b/a The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille, 1 Lagoon Road

(#1828)

Localz, Inc. d/b/a Localz Kitchen & Cocktails, 657 Park Ave (#1819)

888 Restaurant LLC d/b/a Mindy’s, 3351 East Main Road (#1846)

TNBC Beach Club LLC d/b/a The Newport Beach Club, 195 Newport Harbor Dr (#1859)

Oceanside Enterprises LLC d/b/a Portsmouth Publick House, 600 Clock Tower

Sq (#1823)

Rocco’s Little Italy LLC, 880 East Main Rd (#1822)

Tremblay’s Bar & Grill, Inc., 514 Park Avenue (#1838)

Dina Occhi (Estate) d/b/a Valley Inn Restaurant, 2221 West Main Rd (#1844)



d. Class BV with Council to revisit prior temporary approval of outdoor expansion of

licensed premises

Migration, Inc. d/b/a Blue Anchor Grill, 506 Park Ave (#1839)

Bracky Ltd d/b/a CJ’s Pub, 568 Park Ave (#1835)



e. Class BV Ancillary

Newport National Golf Club, Inc., 324 Mitchell’s Ln, Middletown (#1788)



f. Class BVL

Rahilly, Inc. d/b/a West Main Pizza, 1620 West Main Rd (#1853)

g. Class D

Alvero E. Vieira Memorial Post Home, Inc. VFW Post #5390, 822 Anthony Rd

(#1860)

ACC Beverage, Inc. d/b/a Aquidneck Country Club, 125 Corys Ln (#1854)

Montaup Country Club, 500 Anthony Road (#1829)

Portsmouth Portuguese American Citizens Club, 35 Power Street (#1791)

Seaconnet Sportsman’s Club, 145 Sakonnet Drive (#1849)

h. Class J

Newport Polo, Inc., Glen Farm (Town of Portsmouth Property) (#1852)

2. Annual Sunday Sales License Renewals:

Allen’s Wine & Spirits, Inc., 3001 East Main Road (#1789)

Ferreira’s Package Store, Inc., 1965 East Main Road (#1792)

Moriarty’s Liquor Locker, Inc., 624 Park Ave (#1845)

Pozdnyakova, Inc. d/b/a Portsmouth Liquors, 1557 West Main Road (#1796)

3. Annual Victualler Licenses with Extended Hours Renewals (between 2am – 6am):

Cumberland Farms, Inc. d/b/a Cumberland Farms #1218, 1812 East Main Rd

(#1795)

Aquidneck Donuts, Inc. d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 1550 West Main Rd (#1780)

Portsmouth Donuts Inc. d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 3001 East Main Rd (#1832)

Drake Petroleum Co., Inc. d/b/a Melville Xtra Mart, 1568 West Main Rd (#1836)



4. Victualler License – Annual, New:

Bottega Bocconi d/b/a Bottega Bocconi, 1965 East Main Road (#1862)

5. Daily Liquor License, Class F1:

Island Park Preservation Society, 21 Beach Street, for a tree lighting at 706 Park

Avenue, November 28, 2020 from 10:00 am – 9:00 pm (#1821)

MOTION TO CONTINUE HEARING TO MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2020

ADJOURN

MINUTES

10/26/20 & Exec.Documents:

TAX VOUCHERS

Request approval for Tax Vouchers #20201109-01 to #20201109-03. / M. Helfand

Documents:

TOWN ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

1. COVID Update

2. Status of Police and DPW Contract 3. RI Office of Healthy Ageing (OHA) Distribution Grant

RESIGNATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS

1. Appointments:

a. Melville Park Committee (Re-Apt) – E. Rizy b. Solid Waste and Recycling Committee – (1 vacancy)

Documents:

OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1. Discussion regarding the previous National Grid presentation of the LNG facility at Old Mill

Lane and consideration for submitting formal comments on behalf of the Council

supporting one or more of the options provided to National Grid. / K. Aguiar (30)

2. Update on the status of the Comprehensive Community Plan. / G. Crosby (10) (no backup)

Documents:

NEW BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1. Letter regarding the Department of the Navy, Naval facilities Engineering Command to

perform a Perimeter Boundary Survey of Naval Station Newport and its supporting

properties. / K. Aguiar (5)Documents:

CORRESPONDENCE

1. Monthly RIRRC Report. / R. Antaya

Documents:

FUTURE MEETINGS

Nov 23 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting

Dec 14 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting

Dec 28 7:00 PM- Town Council Meeting

Jan 11 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting

ADJOURN

The public is welcome to any meeting of the Town’s boards or its committees. If communication

assistance (readers/interpreters/captions) is needed or any other accommodation to ensure equal

participation, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 683-2101 at least (3) business days prior

to the meeting. Posted 11/5/20