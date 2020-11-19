Agenda | Portsmouth Town Council Meeting (Nov. 23)

Portsmouth Town Council will host their next regular council meeting at 7 pm on November 23. Here’s what’s on the agenda;
On November 23, 2020, the Portsmouth Town Council meeting will be live streamed on the web and
by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service. The public meeting will begin at 6:30
PM, at which time the Council may vote to meet in Executive Session. Any such Executive Session
will not be streamed to the public. At 7:00 PM, the Council will reconvene in public session.
Please note that any displayed documentation during the meeting will be visible through the web
or mobile device but will not be visible using the phone dial-in option.
To access the meeting by phone dial-in, please dial:1-888-788-0099Once prompted for the meeting ID, please dial: 996-8471-9966#
Once prompted for a participant ID, dial # again.
You will now be in the meeting.
While in the audio conference, to raise your hand to ask a question, dial *9 and the host will be
notified of your interest to ask a question. Dial *6 to mute and unmute yourself.
To access the meeting through the web using a computer or mobile device, go to the following
web link in any browser (i.e. Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox,
etc.) to run the Zoom app and view the meeting:
https://livestream.portsmouthri.com/towncouncil
Using your laptop or mobile device, you can raise your hand to ask a question, or pose the
question in the moderated Question and Answering chat window. The host will then be able
to respond to your raised hand or Q&A question.
6:30 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD
EXECUTIVE SESSION
1. RIGL 42-46-5(a)(2) – Potential Litigation
2. RIGL 42-46-5(a)(2) – Potential Litigation
ADJOURN
7:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL
1. Roll Call
PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CONSENT AGENDA
Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application
1. Bills
2. CRMC- Cease and Desist Order 20-0245
Daniel P. and Margaret V. Williams, 530 Bristol Ferry Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871
– Installed a walkover structure on the coastal feature at your property located at Plat 11,
Lot 10, 0 Porters Lane, Portsmouth without the benefit of a CRMC assent or in violation of
a Council Order.
3. Annual License Renewals:
a. Victualler
b. HolidayDocuments:
- Bills Voucher 1143.Pdf
- Bills Voucher 1145.Pdf
- Con CRMC.Pdf
- Victualler And Holiday Renewals 11-23-20.Pdf
SITTING AS THE BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS
Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the
record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application
1. Annual Liquor License Renewals: (fm. 11/9/2020)
a. No further applications
ADJOURN
MINUTES
9/16/20
11/9/20Documents:
TOWN ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
1. COVID Update
2. Take-it-Outside Grant Program Status 3. Fire Boat Status 4. Joint Legislative Priorities Meeting Date Change 5. Newly Elected Leaders Orientation
RESIGNATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS
1. Appointments:
a. Melville Park Committee (unlimited)
b. Economic Development (9 vacancies)
c. Waste Water Appeals Board (re-apt.)
d. Harbor Commission (re-apt.)
e. School Committee (1 vacancy)
Documents:
- Apt-Melville Park Freeman.Pdf
- Apt-PECD Grissett.Pdf
- Re-Apt Waste Water Board Of Appeal Driscoll.Pdf
- Re-Apt. Harbor Commission Brown.Pdf
- Apt- School Committee Pope.Pdf
- Apt-School Committee Moiser.Pdf
- Apt-School Committee Blank.Pdf
- Apt-School Committee Kelly.Pdf
OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)
1. Police Contract./ R. Rainer, M. Ursillo Esq., and L. Puglia (5)
2. PUBLIC HEARING: To consider the proposed amendment to Chapter 405 of the Zoning
Ordinance to include a Solar Ordinance
3. Discussion regarding the previous National Grid presentation of the LNG facility at Old Mill
Lane and consideration for submitting formal comments on behalf of the Council
supporting one or more of the options provided to National Grid. / K. Aguiar (30)
Documents:
- TC Memo Re IBPO CBA 11-19-2020.Pdf
- Police Agreement 7-1-2020 To 6-30-2025.Pdf
- Police Fiscal Impact Statement.Pdf
- Aquidneck Island Clean Heating Pathways Powerpoint 11 23 2020 Portsmouth Town Council.Pdf
- National Grid.Pdf
- NGrid Questions.Pdf
- Ord. No. 2020-05-11B Solar.Pdf
NEW BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)
1. Request approval of 2021 Transfer Station Sticker Fee. / B. Woodhead (10)
Documents:
FUTURE MEETINGS
Dec 14 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting
Dec 28 7:00 PM- Town Council Meeting
Jan 11 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting
Jan 25 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting
ADJOURN
The public is welcome to any meeting of the Town’s boards or its committees. If communication assistance (readers/interpreters/captions) is needed or any other accommodation to ensure equal participation, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 683-2101 at least (3) business days prior to the meeting. Posted 11/19/20
