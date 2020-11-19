Agenda | Portsmouth Town Council Meeting (Nov. 23)

Portsmouth Town Council will host their next regular council meeting at 7 pm on November 23. Here’s what’s on the agenda;

PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL MEETINGNOVEMBER 23, 2020AGENDA

On November 23, 2020, the Portsmouth Town Council meeting will be live streamed on the web and

by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service. The public meeting will begin at 6:30

PM, at which time the Council may vote to meet in Executive Session. Any such Executive Session

will not be streamed to the public. At 7:00 PM, the Council will reconvene in public session.

Please note that any displayed documentation during the meeting will be visible through the web

or mobile device but will not be visible using the phone dial-in option.

To access the meeting by phone dial-in, please dial:1-888-788-0099Once prompted for the meeting ID, please dial: 996-8471-9966#

Once prompted for a participant ID, dial # again.

You will now be in the meeting.

While in the audio conference, to raise your hand to ask a question, dial *9 and the host will be

notified of your interest to ask a question. Dial *6 to mute and unmute yourself.



To access the meeting through the web using a computer or mobile device, go to the following

web link in any browser (i.e. Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox,

etc.) to run the Zoom app and view the meeting:

https://livestream.portsmouthri.com/towncouncil

Using your laptop or mobile device, you can raise your hand to ask a question, or pose the

question in the moderated Question and Answering chat window. The host will then be able

to respond to your raised hand or Q&A question.

6:30 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. RIGL 42-46-5(a)(2) – Potential Litigation

2. RIGL 42-46-5(a)(2) – Potential Litigation

ADJOURN

7:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL

1. Roll Call

PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CONSENT AGENDA

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application

1. Bills

2. CRMC- Cease and Desist Order 20-0245

Daniel P. and Margaret V. Williams, 530 Bristol Ferry Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871

– Installed a walkover structure on the coastal feature at your property located at Plat 11,

Lot 10, 0 Porters Lane, Portsmouth without the benefit of a CRMC assent or in violation of

a Council Order.

3. Annual License Renewals:

a. Victualler

b. HolidayDocuments:

SITTING AS THE BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the

record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application

1. Annual Liquor License Renewals: (fm. 11/9/2020)

a. No further applications

ADJOURN

MINUTES

9/16/20

11/9/20Documents:

TOWN ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

1. COVID Update

2. Take-it-Outside Grant Program Status 3. Fire Boat Status 4. Joint Legislative Priorities Meeting Date Change 5. Newly Elected Leaders Orientation

RESIGNATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS

1. Appointments:

a. Melville Park Committee (unlimited)

b. Economic Development (9 vacancies)

c. Waste Water Appeals Board (re-apt.)

d. Harbor Commission (re-apt.)

e. School Committee (1 vacancy)

Documents:

OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1. Police Contract./ R. Rainer, M. Ursillo Esq., and L. Puglia (5)

2. PUBLIC HEARING: To consider the proposed amendment to Chapter 405 of the Zoning

Ordinance to include a Solar Ordinance

3. Discussion regarding the previous National Grid presentation of the LNG facility at Old Mill

Lane and consideration for submitting formal comments on behalf of the Council

supporting one or more of the options provided to National Grid. / K. Aguiar (30)

Documents:

NEW BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1. Request approval of 2021 Transfer Station Sticker Fee. / B. Woodhead (10)

Documents:

FUTURE MEETINGS

Dec 14 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting

Dec 28 7:00 PM- Town Council Meeting

Jan 11 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting

Jan 25 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting

ADJOURN

The public is welcome to any meeting of the Town’s boards or its committees. If communication assistance (readers/interpreters/captions) is needed or any other accommodation to ensure equal participation, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 683-2101 at least (3) business days prior to the meeting. Posted 11/19/20