Newport City Council will host their next regular Council Meeting on Tuesday, November 10 at 6:30 pm. Note the meeting is on Tuesday instead of Wednesday this week, in honor of Veterans Day.
This will be the last council meeting for this Council. The newly-elected council will be appointed and start their term in December.
Here’s what’s on the agenda;
DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING NOVEMBER 10, 2020
THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS 43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840
The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on November 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free) Meeting ID: 978 9508 8337 Zoom.us/j/97895088337 PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG
Suggested Action: CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.
1.
CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)
a.
Minutes of the Council Meetings held October 14, 2020 (Approve)
Actuarial Valuation Reports: Police & Fire Pension Systems and Post Employment Benefit Plan as of July1, 2020 (Receive) Copies for review on the city’s website http://www.cityofnewport.com/departments/finance
Suggested Action: – (11/04/2020) The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.” Victualing Renewals for Liquor Establishments DBA Ownership Address ——————————————————————————————————————————————————- Ancient Order of Hibernians Ancient Order of Hibernians Division #1 in Newport 2 Wellington Ave. Guisto, LLC Guisto, LLC 4 Commercial Wharf Mission Mission LLC no licensed premises Stoneacre Kale Stems, LLC 28-30 Washington Square Victualing Renewals DBA Ownership Address ——————————————————————————————————————————————————-
A-1
Pizza of Newport MMKJR, Inc. 306 Broadway Corner Cafe, The FitzSimoes LLC 110 Broadway #3A Cumberland Farms #1150 Cumberland Farms, Inc. 125 Broadway Curryland Curry Land LLC 163 JT Connell Hwy
