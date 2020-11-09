Newport city hall newport city council

Newport City Council will host their next regular Council Meeting on Tuesday, November 10 at 6:30 pm. Note the meeting is on Tuesday instead of Wednesday this week, in honor of Veterans Day.

This will be the last council meeting for this Council. The newly-elected council will be appointed and start their term in December.

Here’s what’s on the agenda;

DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING
NOVEMBER 10, 2020

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS
43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on November 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing:  1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free)
Meeting ID: 978 9508 8337 
Zoom.us/j/97895088337
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Suggested Action: CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1.CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION.  ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)
a.Minutes of the Council Meetings held October 14, 2020 (Approve)

MinutesPaperclip icon

b.Special Event License,
1)L & B Associates, LLC, d/b/a Stoneacre Holiday Market, 151 Swinburne Row, Stoneacre Holiday Market; 11/28, 11/29, 12/2, 12/5 12/6, 12/9, 12/12, 12/13, 12/16, 12/19, 12/20 & 12/23/20 from 11: 00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

StoneacrePaperclip icon

2)Bowen’s Wharf Company, d/b/a 50th Annual Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting; December 5, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Bowen’s WharfPaperclip icon

3)RI Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc., d/b/a NMF Presents:  Winter Festival @ The Breakers; 44 Ochre Point Ave.; December 5 and 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

NMFPaperclip icon

4)Island Moving Company, d/b/a Newport Nutcracker Film Screening, Bowen’s Wharf; 12/9/20, 12/11/20, 12/12/20 & 12/13/20 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and 12/10/20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 0p.m.

Island Moving CompanyPaperclip icon

c.Actuarial Valuation Reports: Police & Fire Pension Systems and Post Employment Benefit Plan as of July1, 2020 (Receive) Copies for review on the city’s website http://www.cityofnewport.com/departments/finance

PolicePaperclip iconFirePaperclip iconOPEBPaperclip icon

d.Memorandum from the City Solicitor, re:  Proposed Zoning Ordinance Amendments regarding retail marijuana facilities (Receive and refer to the Planning Board and order advertised for public hearing)

MemorandumPaperclip icon

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2.2020-2021 Annual Victualing License Renewals
a)Liquor establishments

Liquor establishmentsPaperclip icon

b)Non-liquor establishments

Non-liquor establishmentsPaperclip icon

c)Non-liquor establishment (Extended Hours)

Extended HoursPaperclip icon

RESOLUTIONS

3.Honoring City Councilor Justin S. McLaughlin

McLaughlinPaperclip icon

ORDINANCES

4.Amending Chapter 10.52.010 of the Codified Ordinances entitled, “No Through Streets Listed-Signs Required” to add Prospect Hill Street between Spring Street and Bellevue Avenue (First Reading)

10.52.010Paperclip icon

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

5.Action Item #5947/20 – RE:  Award of Contract – Gateway Garage Repairs  (w/accompanying resolution)

5947Paperclip icon

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS
BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1.Class F-1 Daily Liquor License, Island Moving Co., d/b/a Newport Nutcracker Film Screening and IMC Encore Award, Bowen’s Wharf; December 10, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Island Moving CompanyPaperclip icon

2.LIQUOR CLASS BL  ————————————————-   Mission, LLC   d/b/a Mission   no licensed premises – Communication from Anna Burnley, Co-Owner, Mission, LLC, d/b/a Mission, re:  Status of liquor license

MissionPaperclip icon

3.LIQUOR CLASS D  ————————————————- Protective Club    d/b/a The Protective Club  596 Thames St.

Protective ClubPaperclip icon

ADJOURN

COVID 19 Status update

ADJOURN

