No, you weren’t imagining things – a 4.2 magnitude earthquake did indeed hit the region this morning with shock wave felt as far north as Boston and west to around Hartford, CT. The quake was centered in Bliss Corner, MA, in the city of Dartmouth, according to the US Geological Survey.

Witnesses throughout the region report the quake beginning at 9:10AM and lasting approximately 10-15 seconds.

Although earthquakes are common in the region, most are not felt this broadly. A 4.2 quake is one of the strongest to hit the region in recent memory.

For complete details, click on the site here.

We’ll update this story as further details become available. Please forward any damage reports to WhatsUpNewp.

