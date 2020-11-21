21 must-see open houses happening this weekend on Aquidneck Island (Nov. 13 – 15)

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what houses on Aquidneck Island you can tour this weekend.

Newport

34 Elm Street | $1,399,999

4 beds, 4.1 baths, 2,885 sq. ft | Open House: Saturday from 1:30 – 3:30 pm

71 3rd Street | $889,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,330 sq. ft | Open House: Sunday from 11:30 am – 1 pm

5 Third Street | $620,000

2 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,098 sq. ft | Open House: Saturday from 1 pm – 3 pm

7 La Salle Place | $599,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,308 sq. ft

13 Old Beach Road | $599,000

3 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,267 sq. ft

10 .5 Maitland Court | $495,000

3 beds, 1 baths, 949 sq. ft

50 School Street #7 | $1,995,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,680 sq. ft | Open House: Sunday 12 pm – 2 pm

50 School Street #3 | $1,495,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,559 sq. ft | Open House: Sunday 12 pm – 2 pm

50 School Street #1 | $1,495,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,644 sq. ft | Open House: Sunday 12 pm – 2 pm

50 School Street # 2 | $1,295,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,384 sq. ft | Open House: Sunday 12 pm – 2 pm

26 Brinley Street #2 | $425,000

2 beds, 1 baths, 1,422 sq. ft

Middletown

47 Ward Avenue | $599,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths, 2,651 sq. ft | Open House: Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

58 Allston Avenue | $579,000

4 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,242 sq. ft | Open House: Saturday from 1 – 2:30 pm

4 Marshall Lane #A | $345,000

3 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,265 sq. ft | Open House: Sunday from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Portsmouth

18 Porters Lane | $989,000

4 beds, 3.1 baths, 2,754 sq. ft | Open House: Sunday from 11 am – 12 pm

389 Jepson Lane | $649,000

3 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,782 sq. ft | Open House: Sundya from 11 am – 1 pm

23 Hilltop Drive | $599,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths, 2,135 sq. ft

5 Valhalla Drive | $449,000

5 beds, 2 baths, 1,466 sq. ft | Open House: Saturday 11 am to 2 pm

54 Narragansett Road | $419,500

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,212 sq. ft | Open House: Saturday from 11 am – 12:30 pm

66 Islington Avenue | $400,000

2 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,170 sq. ft | Open House: Saturday from 11 am – 1 pm

64 Ferry Landing Circle #3B | $579,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths, 2,495 sq. ft | Open House: Sunday from 3 pm to 4 pm