2020 Newport Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled

The 23rd Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade is another event that has been forced to cancel this year due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns for the health and safety of all spectators.

The popular event, which takes place annually on Black Friday, typically includes a dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit along Newport Harbor’s waterfront from Newport Yacht Club down to King Park.

The parade is organized and sponsored annually by Discover Newport, Newport Yacht Club, and the City of Newport.

Thousands of spectators showed up along the Newport waterfront in 2019 to watch 23 boats compete.

A Facebook Event for Holiday Lighted Boat Parade 2020 has been shared by a lot of Newporter’s this week. While it’s easy to confuse the event photo and the event with Newport’s annual event, that event is in Mystic, Connecticut.