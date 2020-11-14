14 must-see open houses happening on Aquidneck Island this weekend: Nov. 20 – 22

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what houses on Aquidneck Island you can tour this weekend.

Newport

10 West Narragansett Avenue | $799,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,698 sq. ft | Open House: Sunday from 12 pm – 2 pm

3 Third Street | $745,000

2 beds, 1.1 bath, 1,100 sq. ft | Open House: Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm

2 Apthrop Avenue | $549,000

4 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,555 sq. ft | Open House: Saturday from 10 am – 12 pm

13 Old Beach Road | $535,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,267 sq. ft | Open House: Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm

4 Sagamore Street | $450,000

3 beds, 1 bath, 1,038 sq. ft | Open House: Saturday from 10 am – 12 pm

50 School Street #7 | $1,995,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,680 sq. ft | Open House: Sunday from 12 pm – 1:30 pm

50 School Street #3 | $1,495,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,559 sq. ft | Open House: Sunday from 12 pm – 1:30 pm

50 School Street #1 | $1,495,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,644 sq. ft | Open House: Sunday from 12 pm – 1:30 pm

50 School Street #2 | $1,295,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,384 sq. ft | Open House: Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm

Middletown

84 Shore Drive | $2,295,000

4 beds, 3.1 baths, 2,548 sq. ft | Open House: Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm

Portsmouth

10 Wapping Road | $995,000

4 bed, 3.1 bath, 3,197 sq. ft | Open House: Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm

5 Valhalla Drive | $449,000

5 beds, 2 baths, 1,466 sq. ft | Open House: Saturday from 11 am – 2 pm

66 Islington Avenue | $385,000

2 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,170 sq. ft | Open House: Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm

53 Bancroft Drive | $375,000

3 beds, 1 bath, 1,658 sq. ft