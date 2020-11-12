12+ local restaurants that will cook Thanksgiving Dinner for you this year

A look at what restaurants in and around Newport are offering Thanksgiving dine-in and take-out options in 2020.

We’ll save all of the “this Thanksgiving is going to be unlike any other, because of COVID-19” rambling and get right to it, here’s what restaurants are offering Thanksgiving Dinner – either to go or dine-in.

We’ll continue to update this story if we’re made aware of other options.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

For those who may need it or who may know someone who does – Seamen’s Church Institute is once again offering a free takeaway meal to anyone who needs it on Thanksgiving.

Brix Restaurant / Newport Vineyards

Newport Vineyards is offering Thanksgiving take-out via their curbside program this year – chock full of farm-to-table, 100% from scratch items crafted by our Executive Chef Andy Teixeira, Pastry Chef Colleen Mulry and their culinary team. Orders must be placed by Sunday, November 22 for pick up by Wednesday, November 25. Full details and menu can be found here: https://www.newportvineyards.com/curb-side/

One Bellevue at Hotel Viking

This year, join the One Bellevue team as they serve a thoughtfully crafted Thanksgiving four-course prix fixe menu. Guests will be greeted with a festive welcome drink followed by traditional Thanksgiving fare, while enjoying views of Bellevue Avenue. $80++ per person / $35++ for children under 12 years of age. View menu. Make a reservation.

22 Bowen’s



22 Bowen’s will be open 12-8 on Thanksgiving offering their full dinner menu with Thanksgiving features in addition. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made HERE. Large parties are encouraged to contact Private Dining for seating and set menu options. Take-out will be available for all additions as well.

Boat House

Boat House will be open this Thanksgiving from 11:30 am to 6 pm and serving their regular menu along with traditional Thanksgiving additions along with offering the same for pre-ordered take-home packages. Whether you opt to relax and enjoy the Boat House’s beautiful waterside setting for your Thanksgiving feast or if you bring the feast home, you’ll be in good hands. PLEASE NOTE: Boat House will begin accepting Reservations and Take Out Orders beginning November 1 More Info Here

Cara at The Chanler at Cliff Walk

Set in an ultra-glamorous, ocean-facing dining room, guests can enjoy Cara’s three or four-course tasting menu curated by Michelin-trained Executive Chef Jacob Jasinski. From sweet to savory, Executive Chef and his culinary team have created a Thanksgiving feast featuring New England’s finest holiday meats, poultry, and seafood. The full Thanksgiving menu is available here and includes classics like sustainable Turkey or a caviar service and chilled shellfish sampling for the taste of Newport. Reservations from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Guests can select either the indoor dining room at Cara, or our new winter garden setting on the enclosed oceanside Café terrace.

Three-course tasting menu available for $99 per person.

Four-course tasting menu available for $120 per person.

For children 12 years and under, a three-course prix fixe menu is available for $55 per person.

Castle Hill Inn

Open for Dinner (Info Here) or try their Thanksgiving To Go package where Chef Louis Rossi and his team will prepare the roasted heritage turkey and all the fixin’s, ready for you to pick up on Thanksgiving day for a wonderful meal without all of the work. (Info here).

Forty 1 North

Executive Chef Terence Feury has created a savory Thanksgiving special that will be available in addition to our everyday menu to enjoy at The Grill or to take home.

Misty Knoll Farms Free Range Turkey: slow roasted breast, herb stuffed leg, sage sausage stuffing, potato puree, brussels sprouts, natural jus. $42

To place your order for take-out, call 401-846-8012 by Monday, November 23rd for pickup on November 25th or 26th. Due to limited availability, they encourage making your reservation early. To make a reservation, call 401-846-8012 or click here.

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille is offering a three-course family-style Take & Bake meal, complete with all the fixins (vegetarian/vegan options available). Place your order by Friday, 11/20 for pick up Tuesday 11/24 or Wednesday 11/25 (must be between 2pm and 8 pm). Call 401-293-0930 or click here to order online.

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort

Due to COVID-19 regulations, Johnny’s will not be hosting their annual Thanksgiving Buffet but will be offering individually plated turkey dinners ($22) from 11 am to 9 pm. They are also offering a Takeout For 10 Offer for $250 + tax. More info here.

La Forge Restaurant

La Forge is offering a “Dinner For Two” ($40) and “Family Dinner” ($90) Thanksgiving Dinner Packages. Preorder by November 21st, contactless pickup on November 24th-25th! Call (401) 847-0418 to order today!

Scratch Kitchen & Catering

Scratch is getting in on Thanksgiving with special packages for gatherings of 5-6 and 10-12. They are also offering A la carte options. See the menu and offerings here.

Sweet Berry Farm

Sweet Berry is offering Thanksgiving to go – ready to heat…and eat. Order deadline is Saturday, November 21. See all of the delicious options here.

The Mooring

The Mooring will be open from 12-7 serving regular menu along with some traditional Thanksgiving specials. And if you can’t be with them – let them do the cooking! Their take-home Thanksgiving packages are prepared with thoughtful care by Chef Jen Backman and her team to make your holiday feast memorable. They’ll have it packed up and ready to pick up on Thanksgiving Day. Each package is $150 and serves four guests. Please contact the restaurant to place your order or to make reservations. More Info Here

White Horse Tavern

The White Horse Tavern is offering Thanksgiving At Home and will be hosting Thanksgiving Dinner at the restaurant from 11 am to 7 pm.