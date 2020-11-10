10 most-read stories on What’s Up Newp in October 2020

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the upcoming election; and generally a lot of news, October was a very busy month for What’s Up Newp.

In October, our website was visited more than 238,000 times! Thank you to all of our readers for their support and for counting on us!

Here’s a look at what was most-read over the last thirty-one days.

Former Newport Daily News property on Malbone Road sells for $3.6 million

Pfizer expands phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial, looks for end of year emergency authorization

Plant City X slated to open in Middletown in December 2020

Paranormal investigators from Travel Channel’s ‘Ghost Nation’ and ‘Kindred Spirits’ team up on Halloween…

HGTV’s 2021 Dream Home located in Portsmouth

What’s Up Newp’s Video Voter Guide – 2020 General Election: Newport City Council

Newport Restaurant Week to return November 6 – 15 (Updated)

Jamestown Fish will be sold by receiver on October 19

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data