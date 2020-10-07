Rhode Island KIDS COUNT Deputy Director Stephanie Geller will join us for a discussion on the organization’s new report, “Newport Data in Your Backyard”, out this week that highlights improvements and declines in the economic well-being, education, health, child welfare, and safety of Newport’s children.

Read more about the report here –Rhode Island KIDS COUNT makes data local at ‘Newport Data in Your Backyard’ event

Rhode Island KIDS COUNT Deputy Director Stephanie Geller will join us for a discussion on the organization's new report,… Posted by What's Up Newp on Wednesday, October 7, 2020