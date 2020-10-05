Dr. Michael Fine will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation at 11:30 am on Tuesday, October 6.

Fine is a writer, a community organizer, a family physician, and served in the Cabinet of Governor Lincoln Chafee as Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (HEALTH) from February of 2011 until March of 2015.

Watch the video live below as it happens, or anytime afterward.

Dr. Michael Fine will join What's Up Newp for a conversation at 11:30 am on Tuesday, October 6. Fine is a writer, a… Posted by What's Up Newp on Monday, October 5, 2020