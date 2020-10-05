Dr. Michael Fine will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation at 11:30 am on Tuesday, October 6.
Fine is a writer, a community organizer, a family physician, and served in the Cabinet of Governor Lincoln Chafee as Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (HEALTH) from February of 2011 until March of 2015.
Watch the video live below as it happens, or anytime afterward.
Help power What’s Up Newp’s coverage of COVID-19, the election, and your community
If you value our locally owned and independent newsroom, we invite you to become a What’s Up Newp Supporter. Need promotion? Advertise your business to our 110,000+ monthly readers. Locally owned, independent news matters and we appreciate your readership and support.