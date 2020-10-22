Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.
Friday, October 23
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 11 am – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am to 1 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series features Lois Vaughn on Bowen’s Wharf
- 1 pm – Volunteer Tree Planting in Miantonomi Park
- 1 pm to 4 pm – 1 pm to 4 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series features Mel on Bowen’s Wharf
- 6:30 pm – Stargazing at Norman Bird Sanctuary
Saturday, October 24
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Pell Elementary School
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 11 am – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Rogues & Scoundrels
- 4 pm – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Legends & Lore
Sunday, October 25
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am to 6 pm – Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
- 1 pm – Portsmouth Clambake part 3! at Ragged Island Brewing Company’s Farm
