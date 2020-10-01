Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, Friday, October 2 – Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Friday, October 2
Things To Do
- 11 am – Newport Historical Walking Tour: Discover Colonial Newport
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 5 pm – Friday Night Live Sail on Schooner Aurora
- 9 pm – Andy & Bethany Debut at Newport Blues!
- 9:30 pm – Free ADULT ONLY Live Mermaid Masterpieces Paint Party!
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 4:30 pm – Elections, Board of
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.
Saturday, October 3
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 9 am – Discover Girl Scouts in Newport & Middletown
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 10 am – Living History Event: Feminine Fashions of the 18th Century
- 12 pm – Core Clean-Ups
- 1 pm – Herbal Remedies Workshops at Watson Farm
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 7 pm – Knights of Fire: A Full Moon Gathering
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates. We’ll update this story as we learn about additional meetings and events.
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.
Sunday, October 4
First U.S. Open Golf Tournament Was Held on October 4, 1895 at Newport Country Club
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 8 am – Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Live United Gnome Surf Camp at South Shore Beach
- 10 am – Pop-Up Market at Island Park Beach Portsmouth
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail on Schooner Aurora
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 6 pm – 𝙻𝚒𝚟𝚎 𝚂𝚝𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚐⊳ Tom Rush at Jane Pickens Theater, Newport, RI, US | ♪𝙵𝚞𝚕𝚕`𝚂𝚑𝚘𝚠 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟶
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 2:30 pm – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.
Help power What’s Up Newp’s coverage of COVID-19, the election, and your community
If you value our locally owned and independent newsroom, we invite you to become a What’s Up Newp Supporter. Need promotion? Advertise your business to our 110,000+ monthly readers. Locally owned, independent news matters and we appreciate your readership and support.