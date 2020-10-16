What’s up this weekend in Newport County: Oct. 16 – 18

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, October 16 – 18, 2020.
Note- As events and meetings are announced, we’ll update this story. So check back often for updates.
Looking for more events? Check out our Event Calendar! Have an event you’d like to see included here? Add it to our Event Calendar!
Friday, October 16
- Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31
- FABRIC Arts Festival returns to Fall Rive October 16 – 17
Things To Do
- 11 am – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Golden to Gilded
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series at Bowen’s Wharf presents Chris Vaillancourt and John Gilleese
- 4 pm – Melville Night at Escobar Farm Corn Maze
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You
- 7 pm – Ben OConnor Live at Queen Anne’s Loft
- 7 pm – Italian Trivia Night
- 7 pm – Love Letters: Outdoor Performances at Tiverton Four Corners
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 10 am – Elections, Board of
- 10:30 am – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- 8 am – Meet The Candidate: Daniela Abbott, Portsmouth Town Council
- 10 am – Rhode Island Board of Elections Meeting
- 2 pm – Meet The Candidate: Keith Hamilton, Portsmouth Town Council
- 3 pm – Meet The Candidate: Terri Flynn, Middletown Town Council
Saturday, October 17
- Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31
- FABRIC Arts Festival returns to Fall Rive October 16 – 17
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 8 am – Big Day Bird Walk with Audubon Society of Rhode Island
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am to 5 pm –Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am – Ditch Your Electronic e-Waste with Indie Cycle! at Tiverton Library
- 11 am – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Newport’s British Occupation
- 11 am – Sea Rose Montessori Fall Open House
- 1 pm – Halloween Cookie Decorating to benefit the MLK at Newport Sweet Shoppe
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 9 am – Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission
- 9 am – Portsmouth, Town of
- 9 am – Portsmouth Town Council
- 1 pm – Prudence Island Water District
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- 12 pm – Meet The Candidate: Linda Ujifusa, Portsmouth Town Council
- 12:30 pm – Meet The Candidate: J. Mark Ryan, Portsmouth Town Council
Sunday, October 18
- Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31
- Common Fence Music will present Jim Kweskin in a live stream concert on October 18
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 8 am – Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am – Clifton Burial Ground tour
- 12 pm – Potter League For Animals virtual Heart & Sole Walk For Animals
- 7 pm – Jim Kweskin Facebook Live
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.
What’s Up Newp