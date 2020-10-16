What’s up this weekend in Newport County: Oct. 16 – 18

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, October 16 – 18, 2020.

Note- As events and meetings are announced, we’ll update this story. So check back often for updates.

Friday, October 16

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

8 am – Meet The Candidate: Daniela Abbott, Portsmouth Town Council

10 am – Rhode Island Board of Elections Meeting

2 pm – Meet The Candidate: Keith Hamilton, Portsmouth Town Council

3 pm – Meet The Candidate: Terri Flynn, Middletown Town Council

Saturday, October 17

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

12 pm – Meet The Candidate: Linda Ujifusa, Portsmouth Town Council

12:30 pm – Meet The Candidate: J. Mark Ryan, Portsmouth Town Council

Sunday, October 18

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp

