What’s up this weekend in Newport County: Oct. 16 – 18

By
Ryan Belmore
-

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, October 16 – 18, 2020.

Note- As events and meetings are announced, we’ll update this story. So check back often for updates.

Have an event you'd like to see included here? Add it to our Event Calendar

Friday, October 16

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • 8 am – Meet The Candidate: Daniela Abbott, Portsmouth Town Council
  • 10 am – Rhode Island Board of Elections Meeting
  • 2 pm – Meet The Candidate: Keith Hamilton, Portsmouth Town Council
  • 3 pm – Meet The Candidate: Terri Flynn, Middletown Town Council

Saturday, October 17

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • 12 pm – Meet The Candidate: Linda Ujifusa, Portsmouth Town Council
  • 12:30 pm – Meet The Candidate: J. Mark Ryan, Portsmouth Town Council

Sunday, October 18

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

