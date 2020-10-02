Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this weekend in Bristol County – Bristol, Warren, and Barrington.
Friday, October 2
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled
City & Government
- 4:30 pm – Board of Elections Meeting
- 4:30 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Board of Elections Meeting
Saturday, October 3
Things To Do
- 9 am – Farmer’s Market at Mount Hope Farm
- 10 am – Walking Tour: Bombed and Burned with Bristol Historical & Preservation Society
- 11 am – Oct. Youth Artist – The Little Creators from Makers at The Collaborative
- 1 pm – Painting at the Pavilion
- 1 pm – Drive-Thru BBQ Fundraiser at Hydraulion Engine & Hose Co. #1 Bristol FD
- 3:30 pm – Endless Summer Concert Series: October 3 at Blithewold Mansion
- 5 pm – AuduBonfire: Audubon Member Appreciation Evening at Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium
- 8 pm – Karaoke with Joe at the Bristol VFW
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
Sunday, October 4
Things To Do
- 9 am – Sunday Brunch at Portside Tavern
- 3 pm – St. Michael’s Blessing of the Animals
- 3:30 pm – Summer Concert Series: October 4 at Blithewold Mansion
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates
