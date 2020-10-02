Bristol Historical & Preservation Society will host Walking Tour: Bombed and Burned on Saturday

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do out there this weekend in Bristol County – Bristol, Warren, and Barrington.

Friday, October 2

Things To Do

  • Nothing scheduled

City & Government

  • 4:30 pm – Board of Elections Meeting

Live on WUN
on our Facebook Page and website

  • 4:30 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Board of Elections Meeting

Saturday, October 3

Things To Do

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled

Live on WUN
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

Sunday, October 4

Things To Do

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled

Live on WUN
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates

Help power What’s Up Newp’s coverage of COVID-19, the election, and your community

If you value our locally owned and independent newsroom, we invite you to become a What’s Up Newp Supporter. Need promotion? Advertise your business to our 110,000+ monthly readers. Locally owned, independent news matters and we appreciate your readership and support.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR