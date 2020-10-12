Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, October 12 – 18, 2020.
Note- As events and meetings are announced, we’ll update this story. So check back often for updates.
Looking for more events? Check out our Event Calendar! Have an event you’d like to see included here? Add it to our Event Calendar!
Monday, October 12
Things To Do
- 10 am – Get Ready- Get Set- Get Creating! at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 11 am to 12:30 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Foliage Cruise
- 11 am to 1 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series at Bowen’s Wharf presents Lois Vaughn
- 1 pm to 3 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series at Bowen’s Wharf presents Julio Amaro
- 3 pm to 5 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series at Bowen’s Wharf presents Andrew Francis
- 4 pm – Italian Cooking Demo: Schiacciata
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage
- 5 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled.
Tuesday, October 13
Things To Do
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market ~ 2020
- 5 pm – LivFit: Cooking & Nutrition Class at MLK Center
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Little Compton Board of Canvassers
- 9:20 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers
- 10 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
- 10 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 1 pm – Little Compton Prevention Coalition
- 2 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 2 pm – Elections, Board of
- 3 pm – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Conservation Commission
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth, Town of
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- 7:30 am – Meet The Candidate: Jim Miller, candidate for Middletown Town Council
- 11:30 am – LIVE ON WUN: Newport Canvassing Authority meeting
- 1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Bud Craddock, Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles Administrator
- 2 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Board of Elections meeting
- 3:30 pm – Meet The Candidate: Daniel Titus, candidate for Middletown Town Council
Wednesday, October 14
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Shape Up! with Debra
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:30 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm – Newport Harbor Trash Skimmer Tour
- 6 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 6 pm – Music Appreciation Series: The Later 19th Century: Part II Tchaikovsky and “The Mighty Five”
- 6:30 pm – Celebrating Women’s Suffrage with Portsmouth Historical Society
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 4:30 pm – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission
- 5 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- 1 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Governor Raimondo’s Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing
- 6:30 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council meeting
Thursday, October 15
Things To Do
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 12 pm – Read/Eat/Chat at Newport Art Museum
- 12 pm – Business During Hours: Networking Outside at Innovate Newport
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series at Bowen’s Wharf presents Barkode Jazz Duo
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage
- 5:30 pm – Women in Business Dinner at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm – Lovin’ the Lentils
- 6 pm – Liberty Square Design Session #2
- 6 pm – The History of the U.S. Postal Service and Its Crucial Role in 2020 with Redwood Library and Athaenaeum
City & Government
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Parks and Recreation
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.
Friday, October 16
- Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31
- FABRIC Arts Festival returns to Fall Rive October 16 – 17
Things To Do
- 11 am – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Golden to Gilded
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series at Bowen’s Wharf presents Chris Vaillancourt and John Gilleese
- 4 pm – Melville Night at Escobar Farm Corn Maze
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You
- 7 pm – Ben OConnor Live at Queen Anne’s Loft
- 7 pm – Italian Trivia Night
- 7 pm – Love Letters: Outdoor Performances at Tiverton Four Corners
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.
Saturday, October 17
- Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31
- FABRIC Arts Festival returns to Fall Rive October 16 – 17
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 8 am – Big Day Bird Walk with Audubon Society of Rhode Island
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am to 5 pm –Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am – Ditch Your Electronic e-Waste with Indie Cycle! at Tiverton Library
- 11 am – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Newport’s British Occupation
- 11 am – Sea Rose Montessori Fall Open House
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.
Sunday, October 18
- Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31
- Common Fence Music will present Jim Kweskin in a live stream concert on October 18
Things To Do
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 8 am – Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am – Clifton Burial Ground tour
- 7 pm – Jim Kweskin Facebook Live
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.
