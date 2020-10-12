Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, October 12 – 18, 2020.

Note- As events and meetings are announced, we’ll update this story. So check back often for updates.

Looking for more events? Check out our Event Calendar! Have an event you’d like to see included here? Add it to our Event Calendar!

Monday, October 12

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp

on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled.

Tuesday, October 13

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

on our Facebook Page and website

7:30 am – Meet The Candidate: Jim Miller, candidate for Middletown Town Council

11:30 am – LIVE ON WUN: Newport Canvassing Authority meeting

1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Bud Craddock, Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles Administrator

2 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Board of Elections meeting

3:30 pm – Meet The Candidate: Daniel Titus, candidate for Middletown Town Council

Wednesday, October 14

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

on our Facebook Page and website

1 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Governor Raimondo’s Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing

6:30 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council meeting

Thursday, October 15

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Friday, October 16

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp

on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Saturday, October 17

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp

on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Sunday, October 18

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp

on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Note- As events and meetings are announced, we’ll update this story. So check back often for updates.

Looking for more events? Check out our Event Calendar! Have an event you’d like to see included here? Add it to our Event Calendar!