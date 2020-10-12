Trinity Church Pumpkin
Midtown Oyster Bar

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, October 12 – 18, 2020.

Note- As events and meetings are announced, we’ll update this story. So check back often for updates.

Looking for more events? Check out our Event Calendar! Have an event you’d like to see included here? Add it to our Event Calendar

Monday, October 12

Things To Do 

-Advertisement -

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled.

Tuesday, October 13

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • 7:30 am – Meet The Candidate: Jim Miller, candidate for Middletown Town Council
  • 11:30 am – LIVE ON WUN: Newport Canvassing Authority meeting
  • 1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Bud Craddock, Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles Administrator
  • 2 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Board of Elections meeting
  • 3:30 pm – Meet The Candidate: Daniel Titus, candidate for Middletown Town Council

Wednesday, October 14

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • 1 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Governor Raimondo’s Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing
  • 6:30 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council meeting

Thursday, October 15

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Friday, October 16

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Saturday, October 17

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Sunday, October 18

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Note- As events and meetings are announced, we’ll update this story. So check back often for updates.

Looking for more events? Check out our Event Calendar! Have an event you’d like to see included here? Add it to our Event Calendar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR